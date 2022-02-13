Lamborghini Wants To Keep Combustion Engines Alive Beyond 2030

Founded in 1963 and controlled by the Volkswagen Group since 1998, the peeps at Lamborghini find themselves between a rock and a hard place. Stringent emission regulations have forced the Italian automaker to adopt hybrid power for its next-generation lineup, but what happens after that?
We do know that a fourth model is expected to premiere between 2025 and 2028, most likely an electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group PPE (a.k.a. Premium Platform Electric) developed by Porsche and Audi. Further still, the Italians want to keep the combustion engine alive beyond 2030.
Speaking to Welt am Sonntag, chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann said that “one possibility would be to keep ICE vehicles alive with synthetic fuels.” These fuels burn cleaner than gasoline and diesel, which results in lower CO2 emissions. But on the other hand, they’re not commercially viable because their mass production is too expensive for the time being.
Euro 7 is currently under development for a 2025 roll-out across the European Union. Described as a de facto ban on fossil-fuel automobiles, Euro 7 is complemented stateside by ever-stringent CAFE regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency is targeting 40 miles to the gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) by 2026, which is an extremely tall order in the U.S.A. given that utility vehicles and pickup trucks are in high demand.
Whatever the future holds for Lamborghini beyond 2030, we also know the automaker’s entire lineup will go hybrid in 2024 with the introduction of the replacements for the Huracan and Urus. The Aventador’s long-awaited successor is due in 2023 with a hybridized powertrain centered around a brand-new V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety. The hybrid part is expected to consist of a front-mounted electric motor and a light battery.
As for the fourth model, Winkelmann said that it’s “a more everyday model, a gran turismo.” Welt am Sonntag further mentions a 2028 roll-out, electric propulsion, four seats, and more ground clearance than a supercar.
