Lamborghini Urus Turns Mercedes-AMG G63 with "Magic Mirror"

No, the image above doesn't include an actual magic mirror, but you've already figured that out by now. Humor attempts aside, one might look at this image and think of a garage accommodating both the Lamborghini Urus and the Mercedes-AMG G63.

If you're like me, you'll never take a super- SUV over a sportscar, unless the terrain demands it. However, we must accept the fact that, just like supercar collectors are touched by the gotta have them all phenomenon, the same happens to those who love go-fast SUVs.



In fact, there are multiple car collections out there that already hold more than one go-fast crossover, even though I expect a part of these to be related to social media rather than automotive love.



Besides, this is the now-old



I have to be honest about getting a bit carried away after checking out this pic - I started wondering how well the recipe sitting before us would work if the one taking the photo would aim for different generations of the two machines. You know, placing a AMG G63 next to each other. Gues such a combo would work for me.



Returning to the image that brought us here, this comes from Misha Charoudin, a Russian gear head that has become a Nurburgring settler and constantly delivers drool-worthy adventures from the infamous German track. For instance,



