Lamborghini Urus Turns Mercedes-AMG G63 with "Magic Mirror"

No, the image above doesn't include an actual magic mirror, but you've already figured that out by now. Humor attempts aside, one might look at this image and think of a garage accommodating both the Lamborghini Urus and the Mercedes-AMG G63.
"Why would you need more than one SUV under your roof," I hear you asking? Well, the answer is simpler than it might appear, even though it has more to do with emotions that anything else.

If you're like me, you'll never take a super-SUV over a sportscar, unless the terrain demands it. However, we must accept the fact that, just like supercar collectors are touched by the gotta have them all phenomenon, the same happens to those who love go-fast SUVs.

In fact, there are multiple car collections out there that already hold more than one go-fast crossover, even though I expect a part of these to be related to social media rather than automotive love.

Besides, this is the now-old G63 and since the Affalterbach tank and the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine are as different as super-SUVs get, it would make sense to enjoy the charms of both. 

I have to be honest about getting a bit carried away after checking out this pic - I started wondering how well the recipe sitting before us would work if the one taking the photo would aim for different generations of the two machines. You know, placing a Lamborghini LM002 and the new Mercedes-AMG G63 next to each other. Gues such a combo would work for me.

Returning to the image that brought us here, this comes from Misha Charoudin, a Russian gear head that has become a Nurburgring settler and constantly delivers drool-worthy adventures from the infamous German track. For instance, here's a piece of footage showcasing the upcoming BMW M8 doing its best to keep up with a Ferrari 488 Pista during a Green Hell testing session.

 

