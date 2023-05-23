Lamborghini Urus Performante Hits the Racetrack, Can't Beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

There is a vague idea that the Lamborghini Urus is the fastest super crossover the world has ever seen. But that's not the case, as the Performante recently proved it cannot beat its cousin from Porsche, the Cayenne Turbo GT, on the racetrack.
The two didn't rub shoulders between the apexes at the Hockenheim, as they were set loose against the stopwatch, put through their paces by skilled drivers. At the end of the course, the Lamborghini Urus Performante did a 1:55.8. As a result, it failed to beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which completed the run in 1:55.1. Yep, that's a mere seven-tenths, but as any petrolhead can tell you, winning is winning, and the Italian super crossover lost this bet.
On a more positive aspect, it matched the time of the Jaguar F-Type R and turned out to be quicker than the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster and the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. It also beat its predecessor, the pre-facelifted iteration that did a 1:57.6, as well as the Audi RS 5 Coupe, Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, Jaguar F-Type P450, and BMW M240i that sit on SportAuto's chart in this order. It came just one-tenth behind the Porsche 911 (992) Carrera T, and it lost to the Taycan Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, and Porsche 911 (992) Carrera 4 GTS. The king of the hill at the Hockenheim GP is the McLaren Senna with 1:40.8.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante needs just 3.3 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), or one-tenth faster than the Ferrari 458 Italia. It can do 190 mph (306 kph), aided by its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The engine produces 657 hp (666 ps/490 kW) in the more track-focused version of the Sant'Agata Bolognese car firm's super crossover and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It rides on Pirelli P Zero tires, and as an option, it can get the P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks. The wheels available at Lambo measure 20, 22, or 23 inches in diameter.
As for the underdog in this indirect race, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, it packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. At 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), the thrust is identical to the Urus Performante, but it lacks in the output department, as it has 631 hp (640 ps/471 kW). It is just as quick as its more exotic cousin to 62 mph (100 kph), completing the sprint in 3.3 seconds, and it will run out of breath quicker at 186 mph (299 kph). It is also worth noting that it broke the Nurburgring record for SUVs last year by posting a time of 7 minutes and 38.9 seconds. That's roughly four seconds quicker than the Audi RS Q8, which used to be the previous record holder.
