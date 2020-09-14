Lamborghini Urus MD1 Is a "Mars Rover" Body Kit

What could an aficionado do while waiting for Lamborghini to release new versions of its SUV? Well, a body kit for the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV certainly seems like a good answer, and this is precisely what we're here to discuss.
Dubbed MD1, this aero work for the Italian super-SUV is the debut project of Romanian aftermarket specialist Marius Designhaus - the company borrows the name from its founder, automotive designer Marius Dumitrascu.
We'd normally start the description of such a custom development with the contents of the kit, but the list of materials used to build the package makes for the headline here.
For instance, the front and rear aprons are made from a mix of carbon fiber and Zylon. While we’re all familiar to the first by now, the latter is an advanced fiber material (this is similar to Kevlar), whose strength is boosted via webbing pattern sewing. Among its applications, we find the parachute bridles for certain Mars Rovers, the tethers that keep the wheels connected to Formula One cars, or the cockpit protection that keeps any potential ballistic shards away from F1 drivers.
In addition, the body kit includes parts with a Nomex honeycomb core, a material you'll find in the hypercar segment. Then we have the stainless steel AISI316 inserts and the aeronautical-grade titanium screws.
Returning to the elements that make us the MD1 Urus kit, we can mention the front apron, with its mean-looking lip, the hood, the door mirror caps, the front fenders and wheel arches, the rear wheel arches, as well as the side skirt extensions connecting the two.
If we move to the posterior of the Lambo, we'll find a restyled bumper with a diffuser-style element that climbs quite high. Oh, and let's not overlook the air vent covers, or the pair of spoilers adorning the rear window and the tailgate.
While the price remains undisclosed, only thirty units of the MD1 kit will be brought to the world.
