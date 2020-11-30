Lamborghini Urus Drag Races the Lister Stealth in Performance SUV Showdown

Vitality 118M Superyacht Can Be Your Own Cruise Liner with a Supercar Garage

AutoTrader pitted these two against each other to answer a question. “ Which is the fastest SUV on the planet ?” The answer isn’t the Lister Stealth even though it tops 195 miles per hour. A tuned vehicle is very different from a production vehicle, and as such, the Bentley Bentayga Speed keeps its crown thanks to a maximum velocity of 190 miles per hour.While on the subject of numbers, the Stealth is a limited-edition model as well. Only 100 examples will ever be made, and the starting price is listed at 109,950 pounds sterling or $146,755 at current exchange rates. By comparison, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese is charging at least £159,925 for the sharp-styledwith a V8 mill.666 horsepower and 650 pound-feet versus 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque also puts the Lister ahead of the Lamborghini. These numbers don’t tell the whole story, though. You also have to take the transmission, tires, and driver into consideration, but even with a good launch, the Urus plays second fiddle to the Stealth over the 1/4-mile.The only chance for Lamborghini to redeem itself is a rolling start. From exactly 50 miles per hour (80 kph), the Italian contender has the legs on the British brute, but not by much. Less than a third of a car’s length separates the two super SUVs at the finish line, which isn’t much over this distance.As opposed to the Urus, the Stealth relies on a supercharger instead of a twin-turbo setup for more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Considering that Jaguar and Land Rover will drop V8s in favor of electrified straight-six engines and all-electric powertrain options, the F-Pace SVR with Lister goodies is probably going to be a collectible if the JLR electronics can hold up long enough.