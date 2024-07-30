Lamborghini "Temerario" Supercar Due August 16 at Monterey Car Week

It's official: Lamborghini's brand new supercar that replaces the Huracan, which is believed to be christened the Temerario, will debut in a little over two weeks from today.
Lamborghini made the official announcement in the press release announcing the company's sales in the first half of the year. The upcoming model will be unveiled at Monterey Car Week in California on August 16, which is where the Raging Bull presented the Lanzador Concept last year, which previews its first battery-electric ride.
We already have a good idea of what it will look like. Different prototypes of the Lamborghini Temerario (name unconfirmed) have been spotted these past few months. All of them were wrapped in trippy camouflage, yet by using some photo editing, several rendering artists have managed to unofficially uncover it, showing the design in a realistic manner.
It is also a well-known fact that the Italian exotic car manufacturer ditched the iconic V10 motor. Thus, while all versions of the Huracan out there (save for the ones that underwent heart transplants) feature a 5.2L naturally aspirated unit, the upcoming ride has lost two cylinders and has gained two turbochargers, as well as battery-electric assistance.
We expect similar performance from the Lamborghini Temerario, at least in the launch version. Suppose the Huracan and Gallardo are any indication. In that case, this model is likely to gain numerous other variants in the coming years, including probably some limited editions and perhaps few-offs based on the same underpinnings and using the same firepower, albeit with a different combined output.
The Lamborghini Temerario is one of the most anticipated supercars of the year. It represents the brand's next step into the electrified game after the Revuelto and Urus SE (both are PHEVs, just like the Temerario), and it should become a best-seller. We cannot wait to see it in an official environment and learn everything about it. Fortunately, it won't be a long wait, as this blue-blooded beast will celebrate its public unveiling in a little over two weeks from today, during the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California, on August 16.
So, are you excited about this model? And would you buy one if given the chance? Or do you think the rivaling Ferrari SF90 Stradale, or perhaps another similar ride, is more exciting and worthy of your hard-earned money?
Lamborghini's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, said not long ago that the Temerario packs a twin-turbo V8 motor with undisclosed output and has three electric motors. The model, which is known internally as the 634, will boast over 900 ps (887+ bhp/662+ kW). By comparison, the larger and heavier Revuelto comes with 1,001 hp (1,015/747 kW) combined and does 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 2.5 seconds.
