Lamborghini's New Product Is as Quiet as a Church, Doesn't Have That New Car Smell Either

Like most big car brands, Lamborghini has been rounding off its income by associating its name with different companies over the years. Their latest partnership has given birth to something smelly, literally, which will burn through your hard-earned cash.
Can’t tell what it is just by looking at the opening pic? Well, it is a scented candle that features the Raging Bull’s logo on it and is signed by Culti Milano. It has a square shape, weighs 210 grams (almost half a pound), and sports a matte pearlescent finish.
According to the exotic car manufacturer, “the scent is an original one: energetic and bold, with a citrus opening of grapefruit and bitter orange that turns into fresh and lively notes when it reaches the heart of vetiver and bergamot, finishing in an enveloping breath of cedar and sandalwood.”
Assuming that you are still with us after reading what they had to say about it, we will move on to the pricing, which is €50, or a little over $56 at the current exchange rates. The scented candle is available in both company’s stores, including at the Sant’Agata Bolognese, and Culti House’s shops in Milan, Rome, Turin, Naples, Forte dei Marmi, and Bari.
If you feel like you want more things to freshen up the scent in your home/office, then you should know that it isn’t the only such product signed by Lamborghini and Culti Milano, as it comes less than eight months after they launched their first exclusive room diffuser.
Depending on how much money you’d want to spend on other Lamborghini-branded items, you should also know that the offer is more than generous, as it includes all sorts of things. From men, women, and kids clothing to headphones, earphones, speakers, bags, phone cases, keyrings, trolley cases, scale models, bottles, bracelets, calendars, magnets, posters, and so on, all of them bear the signature of the Italian auto marque.
