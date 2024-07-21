Lamborghini Revuelto Visits Goodwood To Show Off Its New Running Shoes

Lamborghini is busy putting the final touches on the Temerario, supposedly the new given name of the Huracan's successor. The model is apparently due in August and boasts 900+ European horsepower from its twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors.
However, while the Raging Bull is making sure it's upcoming entry-level supercar (as if there's anything entry-level about a 900+ PHEV beast!) is a dream ride, the brand's past and present models keep turning heads wherever they go, including at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is where this Revuelto smiled for the camera.
But what exactly is the Lamborghini Revuelto? Unless you've been living under a rock, isolated from the car world for the past one-plus years, you are aware that it is the successor to the Aventador. It features an electrified powertrain, yet it also stays true to its iconic predecessors by retaining the naturally aspirated V12 recipe. You know, like the Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach, and Miura.
Capable of revving up an impressive 9,500 rpm, the 6.5-liter V12 produces 813 horsepower (825 ps/606 kW). Two electric motors assist it, bringing the total output to 1,001 horsepower (1,015 ps/747 kW). The Revuelto takes a stunning two and a half seconds from nought to sixty-two mph (0-100 kph), needs under seven seconds to reach 124 mph (200 kph), and taps out at 217 mph (350 kph).
Carlifestyle took to its Instagram account earlier in the week to reveal these images, mentioning that this Lamborghini Revuelto sits low, likely due to the tweaked suspension, and rides on Vossen wheels. The latter sport an intricate pattern, and while we may like the original alloys better, especially those that sport a Y-spoke design, we think they're not bad at all.
As stated above, this Lamborghini Revuelto posed for the camera at Goodwood, presumably during the Festival of Speed that ran in the United Kingdom last week, between July 11 and 14. It's a clean build, and while this probably wouldn't be our spec of choice when it comes to the said model, it certainly is a dream car that any gearhead would be proud to own.
We'll wrap it up now, but not before asking you what your perfect Lamborghini Revuelto would look like. For me, it would probably be a satin black copy on black wheels, as that fighter jet design for the road needs to be exploited.
Regardless of whether you're into electrification or not, it's impossible to ignore the coolness of such a beast. Moreover, you cannot drive past the pictured copy without turning your head more than once. After all, it has a gorgeous satin look that appears to have been inspired by military vehicles, and we think it fits the fighter jet theme perfectly.
