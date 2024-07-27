Lamborghini Revuelto on Tracks Makes the Huracan Sterrato Look Like a Toy

Was someone crazy enough to have paid well over $600,000 on a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto only to chop it up and fit it with tracks? That would be a no, as this is nothing more than a digital model, which looks bonkers.
Adry53customs took to social media a few days ago and released these renderings that show the new flagship Lambo supercar on tracks. The tank-like approach required a good amount of photo editing, as it involved lots of virtual chopping and installing a set of tracks.
The pixel manipulator calls this hypothetical project the RevuelTRAXX, and besides the tracks, it also features a chunky light bar on a custom mount attached to the nose and an open-top view of the sky above. The latter digital upgrade was a necessary must, as you can no longer open the doors to get in.
Thus, ingress and egress are performed by climbing on those wild tracks, which is bound to leave a few footprints on the seats, door cards, floor mats, and other parts of the interior. You didn't think those tracks would stay shiny, right? After all, this virtual model begs to be driven on muddy trails to prove its worth.
The Huracan Sterrato rounds off the offering with its revised chassis, jacked-up stance, special wheels and tires, wider tracks, air intake on the roof, fender flares, roof rails, and a few other bits and bobs. It also sports a few exclusive touches on the inside, has a dedicated Rally mode, and uses the typical 5.0L V10, which makes 601 hp (610 ps/449 kW).
As for the Revuelto, Lamborghini has given it a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors. It boasts a combined 1,001 horsepower, translating to 1,015 metric horsepower and 747 kilowatts. From rest to sixty-two miles per hour (100 kph), this model needs just two and a half seconds, and it can easily achieve it with the launch control function enabled, as we've seen in multiple videos. The top speed is 217 mph (350 kph), and it takes less than 7 seconds to sprint to 124 mph (200 kph).
If done right, a Lamborghini Revuelto on tracks would be an insanely adventurous plug-in hybrid supercar, yet since it would involve a lot of elbow grease and a small fortune, we wouldn't hold our breath for it. Still, would you want a tracked supercar in your life?
Now, while the Revuelto is not that adventurous when it comes to driving off the lit path, other Lambos are. First and foremost, the iconic LM002 is the best off-roader that this company signed. Then you have the Urus, a VW Touareg-based exotic crossover offered in multiple configurations, including a plug-in hybrid.
