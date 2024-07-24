Lamborghini Revuelto Gets Rendered With Two Sets of Vintage Wheels, Feels Like the 1990s

One of the most essential American aftermarket wheel producers, HRE Performance Wheels, has been trying to set the industry standard since 1978 – and they haven't given up in 2024 either.
In fact, while they're a traditional aftermarket producer with a big legacy and much history behind them, they don't mind using the latest tools to promote their products – and that includes a quick stint across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI to talk to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, they asked their resident pixel master to imagine the looks of a proper plug-in hybrid hypercar with some of their coolest aftermarket wheels. Interestingly, there are a few catches.
The first one concerns the vehicle – it's Lamborghini's all-new plug-in hybrid supercar, the Revuelto flagship. In fact, many will say that with a combined output of 1,001 horsepower from the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 and three permanent magnet electric motors, it's not only on par with the Bugatti Veyron but also now a proper member of the hypercar community.
That's a daring move, but as far as we can tell, the aftermarket realm has already fallen in love with it just as much as it did with its predecessor, the great Aventador. The second one has to do with HRE's choice of using staggered wheels front and back plus a dual specification – the CGI expert rendered the stunning Lambo Revuelto in a menacing black or a serene blue hue.
The third one is more subtle than anything – and also a personal opinion from your truly: they chose to imagine these design projects with 501 GTM and 501 wheels plus 454 GMT and 454 HRE setups to emphasize the timeless nature of Lamborghini's designs. As such, on proper aftermarket wheels that show a vintage design, the ultra-fresh Revuelto can be easily made to feel like it's the 1990s all over again.
So, which is your choice? Note that both the black and Blue Revuelto examples features staggered wheels from the same series but of slightly different designs – aero options at the front and the classic treatment at the rear. Frankly, even for us, it's hard to choose our favorite – the black unit has that classic crisscross styling that we all know and love from our childhood years of riding bikes. At the same time, the blue setup is the classic bullet-hole design that was all the rage not long ago (and still comes back in fashion from time to time).
As for Lamborghini, the exotic Italian automaker is doing better than ever – it has the Revuelto in the top 20 of the world's most powerful series-production cars, a Veneno roadster became the most expensive car ever sold online not long ago, and it is diligently preparing to welcome into the family the Huracan successor. The latter will be another PHEV machine, and the company hints that its all-new powertrain will make more than 888 horsepower when combining its ICE and EV oomph.
