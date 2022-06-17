Lamborghini Recalls Huracan Over Driver-Side Door Handle That Wasn't Assembled Properly

As far as midship supercars go, the Huracan is pretty darn good. Equipped with a dual-clutch box instead of the single-clutch automated manual of its predecessor, the Huracan still is far from the perfect supercar, as you’d expect of a highly-strung thoroughbred.
Yours truly isn’t referring to limited cargo space or the horrendous EPA-rated gas mileage, but something more serious. Back in April 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called back a handful of Huracan EVOs and Huracan STOs because of insufficient dual-clutch transmission fluid, which leads to clutch slippage and a leak on the exhaust.
Following that recall, the NHTSA has followed up with yet another one. 21 examples of the Huracan EVO and STO are called back on this occasion, all of them believed to feature an exterior driver-side door handle that hasn’t been assembled properly. The vehicles in question are 2022 models produced from May 2nd this year to May 9th as per the production records.
Lamborghini doesn’t mention the split between the all-wheel-driven EVO and rear-drive STO, but nevertheless, rest assured that every owner will be informed. Notifications will be sent on July 1st at the earliest as per the attached report. Service techs have been instructed to check the safety clip’s position and, if necessary, correct it. Early May is when the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese discovered the problem, identifying a safety clip that wasn’t correctly rotated and engaged. As it happens, the deviation was traceable to human error during a specific step of the assembly process.
The safety clip in question is connected to the cable that unlatches the driver-side door when the outer handle is pulled. Over time, the cable may become loose, making it nigh-on impossible to open the door from outside of the vehicle. Be that as it may, the door can be opened from the inside.
Following that recall, the NHTSA has followed up with yet another one. 21 examples of the Huracan EVO and STO are called back on this occasion, all of them believed to feature an exterior driver-side door handle that hasn’t been assembled properly. The vehicles in question are 2022 models produced from May 2nd this year to May 9th as per the production records.
Lamborghini doesn’t mention the split between the all-wheel-driven EVO and rear-drive STO, but nevertheless, rest assured that every owner will be informed. Notifications will be sent on July 1st at the earliest as per the attached report. Service techs have been instructed to check the safety clip’s position and, if necessary, correct it. Early May is when the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese discovered the problem, identifying a safety clip that wasn’t correctly rotated and engaged. As it happens, the deviation was traceable to human error during a specific step of the assembly process.
The safety clip in question is connected to the cable that unlatches the driver-side door when the outer handle is pulled. Over time, the cable may become loose, making it nigh-on impossible to open the door from outside of the vehicle. Be that as it may, the door can be opened from the inside.