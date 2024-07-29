Lamborghini Posts Best-Ever Sales, You Won't Believe How Many Supercars It Sold

Lamborghini had a very successful first half of the year. In fact, the Italian exotic car manufacturer said it had the "best ever results for deliveries, revenues, and operating income."
But how many blue-blooded machines did the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based company sell in the first six months of 2024? Unless you said 5,558, you were wrong. The automaker generated revenues of €1,621 million ($1,760 million), which represented a 14.1% increase over the same period of last year, and saw its operating profit rise to €458 million ($497 million).
"We are extremely proud of the results we achieved in the first half of 2024. We are going through a pivotal phase, supported by the largest investment in the company's history, with the main objective of expanding our product offering," said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. "This process demands significant resources, yet these efforts are essential to sustain our growth and ensure that Automobili Lamborghini continues to innovate and lead in the luxury super sports car sector."
According to the auto brand, there is now a waiting list of more than two years for the Revuelto. This is the company's flagship supercar and the electrified successor to the mighty Aventador. It packs a 6.5L V12 with no turbocharging and is assisted by three electric motors. With 1,001 combined horsepower (1,015 ps/747 kW), it needs 2.5s to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) and maxes out at 217 mph (350 kph). The plug-in hybrid supercar can also travel in full electric mode for a few miles.
Another model that contributed to Lamborghini's sales was the Huracan. The V10-powered supercar is on its dying bed, and the automaker expects to end production this December. However, the Raging Bull won't be left without an entry-level supercar that sits below the Revuelto, as it is already putting the final touches on the Huracan's successor.
This model is believed to have been christened the Temerario as per a recent trademark filing, and it will arrive with over 900 metric horses or 887+ bhp/662+ kW. Stephan Winkelmann announced these numbers on social media not long ago, and he referred to the upcoming product using the 634 codename. Lambo's head honcho also confirmed that the Temerario (if that is indeed the supercar's name) uses a V8 with twin-turbocharging and three electric motors.
Despite being a little over 100 horsepower less powerful than the Revuelto, we expect the Temerario to be similarly fast. You see, the Revuelto is larger and therefore heavier, and the Temerario's smaller size likely means fewer kilograms. Thus, we wouldn't be surprised if it takes around two and a half seconds to reach sixty-two miles per hour from a standstill and if it has a similar top speed to Lamborghini's current flagship supercar.
From what we can tell, the Lamborghini Temerario kind of looks like a more toned-down version of the Huracan. However, make no mistake, this is a brand-new product from the ground up, and it is likely superior in every aspect, including aerodynamics, downforce, straight-line acceleration, etc. If anything, we cannot wait to see it fully uncovered and learn everything about it.
However, it probably won't be long until Lamborghini unveils it, as word on the street is that the Temerario could be a few days to a few weeks away from sitting under the spotlight for the first time. Hearsay speaks about the Italian car manufacturer pulling the wraps off its body sometime in August (2024). Still, that could be part of an internal event, and the worldwide unveiling could be hosted later on. But we're convinced we will see a few leaked images in no time.
Meanwhile, if you could land an almost-new Huracan or place a deposit for the upcoming Temerario without even seeing it officially, what color would your V10-powered supercar have?
The Urus SE, aka the plug-in hybrid version of the super crossover series, which debuted at the end of April at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, has also become very popular, with orders said to cover around one year of production. Thus, if you place an order for the PHEV Urus, which packs a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor for a total of 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) that enables 0-62 mph in 3.4s, today, you will have to wait until next summer to take delivery.
We have yet to learn whether the electrified V8 recipe used by the Temerario is shared with various products from the VW Group's portfolio or if Lamborghini has left a deep mark on it. We have also yet to see the upcoming product in all its glory, as we've only spotted fully camouflaged prototypes in the open these past few months, occasionally sprinkled with a few renderings, like the ones from Kolesa that we recently covered and which are on the realistic side of things.
