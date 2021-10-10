Lamborghini Murcielago SV and Aventador SV V12 Rev Battle Is Pure Eargasm

In the wake of the stricter emission regulations, the fate of the naturally aspirated V12 engine is sealed. The death knell is about to sound for the sonorous mill, forcing exotic automakers to apply some fake trickery to enhance the soundtrack of their expensive rides.
Ever since the Miura, which came out back in 1966, Lamborghini’s flagship supercars have rocked a V12 engine. This was also the recipe for the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and modern-day Aventador, which has already bid farewell to the twelve-cylinder unit with the Ultimae Edition.
Don’t go crying in your pillow yet, because as long as there will be true petrolheads on the planet, the Raging Bull’s V12-powered supercars will continue to hit the used car market, long after the automaker would have officially retired the lump, some of them more expensive than others, yet that’s a totally different topic.
Now, everyone and their mother knows that the Aventador is quicker than the Murcielago, but which of the two sounds better? Putting the spotlight on the V12 symphony of the two cars is a video shot in Italy, which shows a rev battle between the SuperVeloce (SV) versions of the previous- and current-generation supercars, and choosing an actual winner is easier said than done.
Both the Aventador SV and Murcielago SV use a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine, mounted behind the seats. In the older model, it is good for 670 ps (661 hp / 493 kW), hence the LP 670-4 designation, and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) of torque. The more modern supercar boasts 750 ps (739 hp / 552 kW) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft), which rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds from a standstill, 0.4 seconds quicker than its direct predecessor.
So, which one do you think sounds better? We’re tempted to say the Murcielago, though we’re not convinced. What say you?
