Lamborghini Issues Glaring Recall Stateside for Almost 5,000 Huracan Supercars

Lamborghini and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall in the United States for the Huracan.
The campaign includes 4,796 units of the Italian supercar, with a 100% estimated defect rate, which were built between July 30, 2014, and May 14, 2020.
According to the safety agency, which didn’t detail the exact Huracan models that will have to be taken back to the dealers for repairs, these were put together without the caps covering the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws.
As a result, they could glare other road users, and will not illuminate the road ahead accordingly, increasing the risk of a crash. The issue that will be taken care of by installing the missing blanking caps free of charge by authorized technicians is blamed on “human error,” which occurred during assembly. Owners who have already fixed this problem will be fully reimbursed, assuming that they can prove it.
Lamborghini first became aware of the defect when their R&D department’s internal audit identified the missing blanking caps on cars that had yet to be delivered. The matter was presented to the product safety committee one year ago, and not long after, the decision to announce a recall was taken.
Dealers will be notified on April 8, and owners of the affected Huracans should hear from the company between April 8 and 15. The official number for this recall is L62X-R.01.22, and concerned owners with questions on the topic will have to use it, should they want to reach out to the automaker at 1-866-681-6276. At the same time, they can also contact the NHTSA’s vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
The latest Lamborghini safety campaign comes about eight months after a software bug led to another recall in the United States. Back then, 2,701 units of the Huracan were affected, all of them made between January 31, 2017, and December 18, 2020.
