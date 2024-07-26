Lamborghini Huracan Thinks It's a Rally Car, Attacks Dirt Road in Cringy Video

Is Tax the Rich back? Nope, and it's been a few good years since we last saw a video from the famous YouTube channel. Nevertheless, numerous copycats have emerged since then, and usually, they stick to a single video of performing crazy stunts in all kinds of expensive rides.
Case in point, meet the latest such insane footage that we recently stumbled upon. Shared on social media by supercar.fails, which quotes @carayolu, it seems to have been filmed somewhere in Brazil, despite the obvious Chinese license plates, and shows a Lamborghini Huracan being driven on a dirt track.
Mind you, this is the typical Italian supercar with no modifications whatsoever from what we can tell. However, that hasn't stopped a few guys from having a blast in it, as they took on a wet dirt road filled with potholes and drove the pricey machine like they stole it. The action was filmed from the outside and inside, and even though that sounds like a rather lengthy footage, it's not, as the whole video is only twelve seconds long.
We're convinced the said Lambo took a serious beating, and the owner will have to replace a few components before being able to drive their Huracan safely again on public roads. To our surprise, nothing malfunctioned or broke down as long as the camera rolled, which is quite surprising for such a ride. Then again, the video is very short, so the original uploader might have deleted those scenes, which would be a pity, as we don't get to see a supercar being punished like this that often.
While people keep modifying and enjoying their Huracans, Lamborghini is preparing to introduce the Temerario. The name of the upcoming supercar hasn't been confirmed, and it's based on a recent trademark filing. The upcoming model will replace the Huracan and feature a plug-in hybrid twin-turbo V8 with three motors, kicking out over 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW). The Temerario is reportedly due next month (August 2024), and deliveries will probably commence in a few months.
Now, if money were the least of your concerns, would you punish any exotic (or luxury) model in a similar matter to this Lamborghini Huracan? Watch the clip below, and then let us know your thoughts about it.
For what it's worth, we would've picked something more suitable for such a ride, like the Sterrato version of the Lamborghini Huracan. That one features a revised chassis with a jacked-up suspension, wider tracks, dedicated wheels and tires, underbody protection, reinforced sills, fender flares, a new diffuser, and a roof-mounted air intake. Carbon ceramic discs provide the stopping power, and the vehicle retains the same 5.2L V10 behind the seats, which makes 601 horsepower in this configuration.
