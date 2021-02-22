Lamborghini Huracan "Terzo Millennio" Rendering Looks Like Justin Bieber's Rolls

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the most successful supercars of all time. Not only has it sold well, but the Performante version delivers new levels of V10 rawness. Still, we have to think about what the future will bring for the Italian supercar brands.
Electrification is obviously part of the agenda, something McLaren is already exploring with its amazing Artura plug-in hybrid. But we're more interested in the future shapes of Lamborghini, and we should look at their concepts for inspiration. The Terzo Millennio, which translates as "Third Millennium" in Italian, is one such concept, along with the V12 Vision Gran Turismo. They both have these bold flying buttresses and Y-shaped light elements.
Rendering artist Brad Builds has taken inspiration from the Terzo to make a fresh version of the Huracan. This deletes the headlights and creates huge fenders that float next to the bodywork, like airfoils on high-speed boats. The rear wing, meanwhile, is borrowed from one of the most expensive "normal" Lamborghinis, the Aventador SVJ. We've always thought it looks classier than what's on the Performante.
The Terzo Millennio concept's most famous feature is its ability to repair itself. This is thanks to the bodywork being made up of electricity-storing carbon nanotubes stored between layers of carbon fiber laminates. Sounds like something that will never happen, not a road-going supercar that's just around the corner. But that's a perfect parallel with the custom Rolls-Royce story of the month, Justin Bieber's widebody Wraith.
In case you didn't check out our recent post, here's the short version. About three years ago, Bieber saw the outlandish 103EX concept and wanted a road-going version. West Coast Custom spent a lot of time crafting a kit that would make a regular Wraith look like it was floating.
Nobody is crazy enough to do that with a Lamborghini? Wrong. A tuner tried to transform the older Gallardo into the extreme-looking Reventon. Which tuner? The same West Coast Customs.
