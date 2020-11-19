Lamborghini Huracan STO Spyder Rendered in Red Doesn't Let the V10 Go to Waste

BMW Uses the M8 Competition Coupe to Teach Both RWD and AWD Drifting

Yesterday, Lamborghini revealed the Huracán STO, the latest version of the Italian supercar manufacturer's very successful Huracán model. However, there is something extra special about the STO. 3 photos



Those three letters in its name stand for Super Trofeo Omologata, which in turn suggests this is as close as you can get to a road-legal version of Lambo's Huracán Super Trofeo EVO or the



More to the point, the STO has a lower weight than any of its siblings (2,952 lbs or 1,339 kg). Some of the savings come from the decision to have all power (640 hp) sent to the rear wheels only, but some come from much more ingenious solutions such as shaving 20 percent off the weight of the windshield.



It also has more aggressive aerodynamic features that limit its top speed to 193 mph (310 km/h), but help it stay better planted on the asphalt at any speed between that and zero. Of course, the only real use a lot of



Considering what the new model is all about, a Spyder version wouldn't make too much sense. Traditionally, open-top models lose some rigidity, add more drag and some dreaded weight as well. On the other hand, the Huracán STO gets the wonderful 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that needs 8,800 rpm to reach its peak power and make some glorious sound in the process as well.



With that in mind, a Spyder version wouldn't just make sense, but actually become the better choice. If owners aren't serious about their racing, then the car created by Nikita Aksyonov in this beautiful red with gold and black accents (a much better combination than Lambo's official selection for the STO) would be the wiser option. Alas, it's just a rendering for now.