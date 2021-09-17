1 CGI Widebody 1969 Dodge Charger Gets the Irrational V10 Engine Swap It Deserves

More on this:

Lamborghini Huracan STO “Fat Iron Man” Drops the Massive Wing, Keeps the Attitude

It was back in November 2020 when Lamborghini pulled the wraps off the 640-hp, naturally aspirated, V10-powered Huracan STO. A lot of time has passed since, and other things came our way, including the show-stopping LPI 800-4, aka the Countach revival, and that kind of pushed the STO out of the spotlight. 10 photos



When Lambo



He says the rendering was made because “it's been a long time since I last stanced something that shouldn't be stanced,” somehow admitting himself the extensive changes made to this Lambo may not be necessarily what the car needed.



First, the red and white colors are fresh on this model, totally different than the blue and orange presented by the Italians last year, and, for what it’s worth, they are the perfect choice for what comes next.



That would be a widebody kit, with bulkier wheel arches on the sides, a longer hood that ends in a more pronounced nose up front, and a rear that drops the massive wing in favor of a more one-piece look.



The roof-mounted air intake with the complicated bits that follow not only stay, but get even more pronounced, and mixing them with the paintjob gives one the impression we're dealing with a four-wheeled Iron Man suit, possibly the Silver Centurion. A fat Silver Centurion, that is.



Vezi aceast? postare pe Instagram O postare distribuit? de Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) For those feeling a bit nostalgic about it though, here’s a fresh take on the “super sports car,” coming to light from the mind and hands of a digital designer who goes by the name Karan Adivi When Lambo pulled the wraps off the STO, it said it was “the purest incarnation of Lamborghini Squadra Corse heritage.” That pretty much means there’s absolutely nothing that can be done to make it even better. Adivi begs to differ, and he presented the heavily modified STO featured here at the beginning of the month.He says the rendering was made because “it's been a long time since I last stanced something that shouldn't be stanced,” somehow admitting himself the extensive changes made to this Lambo may not be necessarily what the car needed.First, the red and white colors are fresh on this model, totally different than the blue and orange presented by the Italians last year, and, for what it’s worth, they are the perfect choice for what comes next.That would be a widebody kit, with bulkier wheel arches on the sides, a longer hood that ends in a more pronounced nose up front, and a rear that drops the massive wing in favor of a more one-piece look.The roof-mounted air intake with the complicated bits that follow not only stay, but get even more pronounced, and mixing them with the paintjob gives one the impression we're dealing with a four-wheeled Iron Man suit, possibly the Silver Centurion. A fat Silver Centurion, that is.