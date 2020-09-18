Lamborghini Huracan Races C6 Corvette ZR1, a Gap Is Born

If you're planning to give newer supercars a hard time, you can't go wrong with the C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Thanks to its majestic supercharged V8 and the fact that, for instance, it's lighter than the C7 ZR1, this piece of America remains competitive. So, what happens when the 'Vette is pitted against an Italian exotic such as the Lamborghini Huracan?
We can now answer the question above with a series of straight-line races that involve a factory-condition Z06 and a just-as-stock incarnation of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.
However, note that while the model currently found in Raging Bull showrooms is the 631 hp (640 PS) Huracan Evo, this is the pre-revamp example, which means its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 delivers 603 hp (610 PS).
Of course, with 638 hp (647 PS) on tap, the Chevy is more muscular, while its 6.2-liter V8 also wins the torque battle. We might be comparing supercharged apples to N/A oranges here, but we're still looking at 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) vs. 413 lb-ft (560 Nm).
And while the Huracan's dual-clutch tranny does have the edge over the manual gearbox of the Corvette, the first's AWD advantage doesn't count here. That's because the two beasts engaged in rolling 1/3-mile races, with the velocity devils sprinting from 60 to 140 mph.
We're talking about racing at the track here, so please use this adventure as an example and stay off the streets when you're feeling competitive.
For one, things didn’t go quite as smoothly as planned. To be more precise, even with the cones marking the starting line, not all of the runs you'll see in the piece of footage below were clean, but we can still talk about a definitive winner.
PS: Those of you who happen to be in a rush can jump to the 2:50 point of the video, which marks the start of the sprinting action.
