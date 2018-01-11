Lamborghini Huracan Performante Tows Skier in Boston Snowfall

When you get out of work early because it a snow day and you tow @go_speedracer_go around town! @aviboston @safibarq #lambo #lamborghini #lamborghinihuracan #lamborghinihuracanperformante #huracanperformante #performante #blacklist #car #cars #carsofinstagram #avi #aviboston #carswithoutlimits @onlyinbos @barstoolsports @jerryoftheday

A post shared by AVI (@aviboston) on Jan 6, 2018 at 5:17pm PST