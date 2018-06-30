Lamborghini Huracan J Rendered as the One-Off That Needs to Be Built

The Lamborghini Huracan marked the start of a new era for its maker, one that sees Sant'Agata bolognese building machines that can be used as daily drivers. Of course, Lamborghini will always be Lamborghini, which means its garage must include over the top contraptions that leave aficionados speechless.
With the time when the Huracan family was small now long gone (just thing of the recent Performante and Performante Spyder), the time has come to think about a V10 Bull that would take the OTT game to a whole new level.
So how about a Huracan J? The concept, along with the name come from the Aventador J that took the motoring world by storm back in 2012.
We're dealing with a mere rendering here, one that comes from a label named Monaco Auto Design. Indeed, this is the kind of styling that would turns all the heads in the otherwise densely hypercar-populated city-state.
At first, such a proposal, with its roofless and screenless profile, might seem extreme. But isn't that the very definition of a Raging Bull special project?
After all, if we look back to the said Aventador, the V12 toy was built in just six weeks, obviously starting from the base model of the supercar, if we may call it so.
Keep in mind that the one-off has been sold to a collector who decided to remain anonymous.
As for the "J" the suffix comes from the Miura-based Jota racecar. You know, the one that will also be represented by the upcoming Aventador SVJ, a V12 special we've recently spied. The thing might even set a new Nurburgring production car lap record, but it's still a bit early to tell.
So here's to hoping an affluent aficionado decides to commission such a build and the Italian automotive producer delivers a positive reply.
