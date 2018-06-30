Lamborghini Huracan J Rendered as the One-Off That Needs to Be Built

This is what happens when I mix too much coffee and Photoshop 😆— 🔥 OR 🤮??? — rendering by @monacoautodesign — #lamborghini #huracan #performante #aventador #gallardo #mcLaren #720s #675lt #650s #12c #p1 #ferrari #488 #f12 #cars #carsdaily #carsandcoffee #carswithoutlimits #itswhitenoise #instacars #amazingcars247 #cargram #exoticcars #supercar #supercars #hypercar #hypercars #monacoautodesign

A post shared by Monaco Auto Design (@monacoautodesign) on May 16, 2018 at 7:46am PDT