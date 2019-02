Lamborghini Huracan Evo Superleggera Isn't Happening, But Lighter Model Will

When asked about the possibility of the Superleggera to make a comeback, chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani told CarAdvice.com.au “that badge is finished.” There’s no denying a more hardcore model is in the pipeline, but as the man said, “it’s not going to be called Superleggera.”Reggiani made an interesting comment about the LP 640-4 Performante given the arrival of the Huracan Evo . “If we added these systems to the Performante, it would be much faster," referring to the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata and rear-wheel steering with up to three degrees of turn available.The Performante Evo or whatever it will be called might not benefit from increased output given the current emissions regulations. The anti-particulate filter “reduces the power further through reduced back pressure," and “Euro 7 emissions regulations are also on their way” as soon as 2020 with a target of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer.Euro 7 has a one-year phase-in period, meaning that European passenger and light commercial vehicles have to comply with these rules in 2021. OEMs that don’t meet the targets will have to pay an excess emissions penalty of €95 per every gram of carbon dioxide over the limit.Lamborghini has a plan for this change, starting with the Urus plug-in hybrid that promises Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid levels of performance. Or beyond, more so because the Bentley Bentayga Speed is right around the corner.As far as the Huracan and Aventador are concerned, Stefano Domenicali made it clear the V10 and V12 will be kept on life support with the help of hybrid assistance . In the case of the Aventador’s successor, there’s talk about an electrified front axle. Going forward, both the ten- and twelve-cylinder are expected to rely on natural aspiration.