Lamborghini Huracan Evo Shooting Brake Rendered as The Grand Tourer We Need

24 Feb 2019, 7:13 UTC ·
Lamborghini has presented the Huracan Evo, but we're still waiting for the mid-cycle revamp of the V10 machine to land in the hands on its owners. And what does the world wide web do when asked to sit around? It frets, of course and this time around it all means we can bring you a rendering on the matter.
The pixel play we have here portrays a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Shooting Brake. We have to admit the appearance of the contraption appeals to us - pixel tip to digital art label J.B. Cars for delivering this work.

In fact, the label also dropped a bried message along with the image: "My latest edit, a Huracan shooting brake was highly requested for me to make.. love it or hate it...here it is,"

Of course, with the Huracan being a mid-engined toy, the S/B theme doesn't make all that much sense. Nevertheless, there's more to this render than it might seem. Allow us to elaborate on the matter.

For one thing, the image we have here can act as a message for the return of the Lamborghini Grand Tourer - fans have been asking Sant'Agata Bolognese to bring back its front-engined continent cruisers for decades now.

Nevertheless, with the Urus having now become the second SUV in the history of the Raging Bull and the Italian marque limiting its annual production, we wouldn't hold our breath for the said return, at least not when it comes to the short-term future.

Meanwhile, eccentric car lovers have taken the matters into their own hands, with the results being extreme. For instance, we featured a Lamborghini Espada that had been given a Rat Rod conversion.

Few builds we've seen over the years have split opinions like the transformed Espada, as, for instance, the machine's V12 is now exposed.

 

