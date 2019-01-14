Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets SV Wing in Special Edition Rendering

It's only been a week since Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Evo, but this makes for plenty of time when it comes to the Internet modding the supercar. And since the Evo is the mid-cycle revamp of the V10 machine, the world wide web enjoys coming up with all sorts of rendering that portray various special editions.

Huracan FMP EVO-SL 🏁 The Future with a touch of past 💜 #SE30 A post shared by Nicolas Proulx (@fmpnick) on Jan 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PST Some of these derivatives try to portray future Huracan models, such as the successor of the Performante, but the one we have here was simply brought to life for the fun of it. So while the image we have here does bring us a special edition of the Italian exotic, there are no reasons to expect this to be brought into showrooms.In fact, Nicolas Proulx, the digital artist behind the stunt, delivered a short message along with the work, as you can notice in his Instagram post below: "the future with a touch of past,"One of the first elements that catch the eye of the beholder is the shade of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo . And that's because the metallic purple adorning this 640 horsepower machine (the Evo uses the higher-output Performante engine) is borrowed from the Lamborghini Diablo SE30.Then we have the aerodynamic profile of the car, which seems to add plenty of downforce. Of course, the first thing one notices is the generously-sized rear wing, which, as the artist explains, has been borrowed from the Aventador Superveloce However, zooming in on the lower part of the supercar, we notice extra elements on the side of the front apron and just before the rear wheels, with these fins having been drawn by the pixel wielder.Oh, and let's not forget the additional air intakes located above the rear wheels, which also appear to be lifted off the Aventador SV.The Raging Bull is a master of editions and derivatives, which is why we'll get to see the revised Huracan family growing soon. Meanwhile, here is some spy material showcasing the Huracan Evo Spyder.