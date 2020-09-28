Lamborghini Goes for a Personal Splash of Clubbing With Urus Graphite Capsule

When you are buying a Sant'Agata Bolognese high-riding thoroughbred with a twin-turbocharged V8 lending 650 ps on tap, no one will accuse you of being subtle. Lamborghini itself knows very well that personalization is a big part of the game, as setting oneself apart in the stratosphere is sometimes hard.
The company is not going to let some crazy tuning company like Mansory snatch an ever-expanding chunk of the lucrative aftermarket sector. And with the Urus being a very popular representative of the newly minted ultra-luxury SUV niche, there are always new things to be done in order to keep the patrons happy.
Their latest endeavor in the customization department arrives in the form of the new Urus Graphite Capsule, which introduces a new set of body shades and associated trim. The package includes four new exterior colors, all of the matte variety: Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), and Grigio Nimbus or Grigio Keres (two shades of grey).
These would be rather understated (as far as the Urus audience is concerned, at least) if not for the accent / contrasting trim hues in spicy Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope (both orange), Giallo Taurus (yellow), or the very aptly named Verde Scandal (green).
The latter arrive on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler, as well as on the newly introduced 23-inch Taigete alloys that were created specifically for the new Graphite Capsule options. The styling changes are also completed with a black chrome finish dedicated to the exhaust tips.
While on the exterior there’s a total of 16 new color combinations, the interior of the Urus is getting a standard set of new options - matt-finish carbon fiber accents and dark anodized aluminum trim – to bode well with the selected exterior accent color that carries on into the cockpit as well. Also, there are new Alcantara seats that arrive exclusively on the Urus with either the Graphite or Pearl Capsules.
Lamborghini has also announced the pricing of the 2021 model year for the mighty SUV, which is now available in Europe (from 186,134 euros, without taxes), the UK (143,676 GBP), the United States ($218,009, VAT/GST excluded), Japan (27,891,882 yen) or China (2,941,120 RMB).
