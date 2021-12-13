Lamborghini Getting Into CBD Coffee so You Can Fire on All Cylinders Too

By the end of the first quarter in 2022, buyers should be able to enjoy Lamborghini CBD cold-brew coffee while ripping through canyons in their new Countach. The only thing we wonder is which one is actually better for your health.
Over the past few months, we've seen Lamborghini branch out in a big way. They've gone from releasing the old-school-themed Countach to branding a ton of new non-sportscar products.
They sold an entire 40-unit gated community of villas in the outskirts of Dubai. Each one is full of Lamborghini-inspired design elements, furniture, and architecture.
There are handbags, smartphone cases, cardholders, and key fobs. These upcycled leather goods also feature the Lamborghini shield and would look great in your Lambo-themed villa.
For unwinding, Lamborghini is also offering a set of headphones. While they're usable anywhere, we'd suggest pairing them with the SecretLab gaming chair that the companies announced recently. But what about those times when you need to get going?
That's where Lamborghini CBD-infused cold-brew coffee comes into the mix. They have now partnered with Floral Growth, a Canadian-based cannabis company to bring the coffee to market.
"They always wanted to get into the cannabis space but wanted to make sure they do it with the company that has know-how and the traceability that could ensure the quality of the [Lamborghini] products that have come to be renowned," says Luis Merchan, CEO of Floral.
Three different flavors will be available at launch, which is sometime in the next couple of months. Among them will be standard black coffee, vanilla, and then a third hasn't been announced other than to confirm that it will use CBG instead of CBD.
While the science is yet to be done, some believe CBG might actually be slightly more effective in providing health benefits. Regardless, it's clear that Lamborghini isn't resting its empire simply on the cars they make. They're getting into every space and inviting us to drink up.
They sold an entire 40-unit gated community of villas in the outskirts of Dubai. Each one is full of Lamborghini-inspired design elements, furniture, and architecture.
There are handbags, smartphone cases, cardholders, and key fobs. These upcycled leather goods also feature the Lamborghini shield and would look great in your Lambo-themed villa.
For unwinding, Lamborghini is also offering a set of headphones. While they're usable anywhere, we'd suggest pairing them with the SecretLab gaming chair that the companies announced recently. But what about those times when you need to get going?
That's where Lamborghini CBD-infused cold-brew coffee comes into the mix. They have now partnered with Floral Growth, a Canadian-based cannabis company to bring the coffee to market.
"They always wanted to get into the cannabis space but wanted to make sure they do it with the company that has know-how and the traceability that could ensure the quality of the [Lamborghini] products that have come to be renowned," says Luis Merchan, CEO of Floral.
Three different flavors will be available at launch, which is sometime in the next couple of months. Among them will be standard black coffee, vanilla, and then a third hasn't been announced other than to confirm that it will use CBG instead of CBD.
While the science is yet to be done, some believe CBG might actually be slightly more effective in providing health benefits. Regardless, it's clear that Lamborghini isn't resting its empire simply on the cars they make. They're getting into every space and inviting us to drink up.