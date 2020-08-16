Lamborghini "Cowborghini" Huracan Is Real, Ironic and Cool

The Lamborghini Huracan is a pretty average supercar. However, it's still beyond the reach of most mortals, which makes this "Cowborghini" wrap seem a bit surreal. It's like hearing a millionaire joking about money problems or high taxes.
This bad boy was spotted a few days ago outside a restaurant in London. The quarantine must be making us crazy because it looks like the Raging Bull has become a Herbivorous Cow. It's still a 600 horsepower supercar, but it somehow doesn't have anything to prove to its rivals.
The animal is based on an average Huracan roadster which probably used to be white. The cow-themed wrap includes a few black sports and large, round eyes that engulf the angular supercar headlights. You used to see these kinds of wrap all the time at rallies, which of course haven't happened this year.
Whenever we see cow spots in anything bright, the imagination naturally wonders to either Cadbury or Milka. That's why we almost didn't notice the last two mods on the Lambo - pink brakes and a "Cowborghini" badge. It even makes "moo" sounds. Swipe through the Instagram post below to hear that.
That last bit is probably the most dangerous type of mod on the planet. Four years ago, Team Sekanskin transformed a Huracan (the same car) into the "Nyanborghini Purracan." It was based on a kind of meme and built for star DJ Deadmau5. That had pink brakes too.
There was also Ferrari 458 version which came before that. The Nyan Cat is a singing pop tart, but Ferrari didn't think it was very sweet, and they gave the DJ a slap on the wrist. Apparently, it infringed on their logo copyrights. Hopefully, Lamborghini has better things to do right now than fighting a guy over his fake badges.
Incredible response to the #Cowborghini on my story from last night - so I figured I should show you all this bizarre but fantastic creation in more detail . Swipe through time the video to hear this thing Moo! (You read that right...) #Lamborghini #Huracan #HorsepowerHunters #London