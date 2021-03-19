3 Barely Driven 2020 Ford GT MkII With 700 Horsepower Going Under the Hammer

Lamborghini Countach Parked in a Swimming Pool Is Infinitely Miami in Apt Render

Over the years, we've seen our fair share of visual work paying homage to the iconic styling work Italian designer Marcello Gandini did for the Lamborghini Countach. Well, how about such a supercar being parked on the stairs of a swimming pool, with a lady sunbathing on the windshield? Of course, this is Miami 5 photos



The pixel master seems to have perfectly captured the spirit of The Magic City, and it appears there's a certain point where he draws the (water) line for this Raging Bull. As you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post below, the wet stuff wasn't allowed to enter the massive NACA ducts adorning the sides of the mid-engined machine.



Looking past the supercar and its driver sunbather, the artist has also portrayed the city's Art Deco architecture in some of the renderings. After all, Miami is the place with the highest density of such buildings in the world.



Another trait of the city involves the plethora of standout vehicles that grace its streets. So, how could the Countach not be accompanied by the



Nevertheless, it appears that the legendary Ferrari took an even deeper dive, with most of the vehicle now being submerged.



Returning to the Lamborghini, while we're not sure how the alligator ended up on its roof, we do have a theory related to the vehicle's presence in the water. Perhaps, with the periscope-style system



