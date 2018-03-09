Lamborghini Countach Centenario Rendered as V12 Restomod from Heaven and Hell

The contemporary high-speed realm didn't exactly turn out as expected in terms of design, at least not for those who grew up with posters of the Ferrari Testarossa and the Lamborghini Countach. And while the styling direction of Prancing Horses won't generate any massive complains, the situation is entirely different when it comes to Raging Bulls.

And the most recent development of the kind, namely the Centenario, is no exception, with this splitting opinions among go-fast fans like few other machines coming from established names.



So what if we told you that a pixel wielder out there has come up with the idea of mixing the Countach and the Centenario?



In fact, you can see the result in the image above, with the rendering coming from Yasid Oozear. And while the digital artist seems to have combined the visual auras of the two effortlessly, it seems he could use some help with branding the resulting pixel contraption.



"There's been a lot of suggestions of Lamborghini mashups [...]. Here, a Centenario/Countach. Or a countenario. Scratch that, here's a Centenario/Countach," the pixel master said on



As for the effect of this mashup, well... it depends on who you ask. While purists will obviously be outraged at the sight of such a contraption, we can think of certain Lamborghini owners who probably wouldn't mind a real-world equivalent of the thing. For instance, those who drive



