autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Lamborghini Countach Centenario Rendered as V12 Restomod from Heaven and Hell

9 Mar 2018, 10:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The contemporary high-speed realm didn't exactly turn out as expected in terms of design, at least not for those who grew up with posters of the Ferrari Testarossa and the Lamborghini Countach. And while the styling direction of Prancing Horses won't generate any massive complains, the situation is entirely different when it comes to Raging Bulls.
19 photos
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo Millennio
You see, while the Sant'Agata Bolognese designers came up with brilliant proposals for the company's supercars, the Huracan and the Aventador, we can't say the same for Lambo's limited edition hypercars.

And the most recent development of the kind, namely the Centenario, is no exception, with this splitting opinions among go-fast fans like few other machines coming from established names.

So what if we told you that a pixel wielder out there has come up with the idea of mixing the Countach and the Centenario?

In fact, you can see the result in the image above, with the rendering coming from Yasid Oozear. And while the digital artist seems to have combined the visual auras of the two effortlessly, it seems he could use some help with branding the resulting pixel contraption.

"There's been a lot of suggestions of Lamborghini mashups [...]. Here, a Centenario/Countach. Or a countenario. Scratch that, here's a Centenario/Countach," the pixel master said on Facebook.

As for the effect of this mashup, well... it depends on who you ask. While purists will obviously be outraged at the sight of such a contraption, we can think of certain Lamborghini owners who probably wouldn't mind a real-world equivalent of the thing. For instance, those who drive Tokyo's LED-massaged Lamborghinis fit into this category.

Oh, and if the render we have here seems extreme, you should check out another mashup of the kind that takes the game to a whole new level. We're talking about a pixel play that mixes the Miura and the Terzo Millennio.
Lamborghini Countach Lamborghini Lamborghini Centenario rendering
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  