Lamborghini CEO Confirms Hybrid Engine Technology For V10, V12 Supercar Models

If you thought that Lamborghini is all about natural aspiration, you’re close to the right answer. Except for the twin-turbocharged Urus sport utility vehicle, the rest of the lineup relies on free-breathing V10 and V12 powerplants. 12 photos



Even though complete electrification isn’t on the automaker’s agenda for the time being, the Lamborghini takes great pride in this, as well as the number of cylinders of the 5.2-liter V10 found in the Huracan in all of its versions. And for the near future, natural aspiration will soldier on thanks to the helping hand of hybridization.There have been rumors and an official confirmation from Maurizio Reggiani in this regard. But now, even the chief executive officer agrees with the automaker’s head of research & development. Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Stefano Domenicali said that “the next Aventador will be a hybrid, with a V12 .” Auto Express had a chat with the former team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, and as you would expect, “a decision is made on that and this is something that will keep us different from the others.” More to the point, Domenicali talks about natural aspiration.But wait, there’s more! Domenicali confirmed to the cited publication that the Huracan's successor will be hybridized as well. The “V10 would be the first priority but we have the time to discuss it.” If you were wondering why the engine in the Huracan has priority over the V12 in the Aventador, that’s because the ten-cylinder lump dates back to the Gallardo LP 560-4 from 2008. As for the origin, the 5.0-liter version of the engine went into production in 2003 with the Gallardo.Even though complete electrification isn’t on the automaker’s agenda for the time being, the Terzo Millennio concept is an indicator that BEV technology will make its way into the lineup at some point next decade. The biggest killer in terms of performance regarding an electric vehicle, according to Reggiani, is weight. As such, Domenicali confirmed that Lamborghini is looking into alternatives to lithium-ion batteries.