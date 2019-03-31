autoevolution

Lamborghini Centenario Gets Forgiato Wheels In Japan, Looks Crazy

31 Mar 2019, 16:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
When you get yourself a Lamborghini, you can turn to the Raging Bull's Ad Personam division, which can make sure you enjoy the color and material choice of your dreams. Fo course, you can always aim higher and, for instance, grab a machine like the Centenario - only 20 Coupes and just as many Roadsters were offered. So you would imagine that the owner of such a Sant'Agata Bolognese beast would never go anywhere near a tuning shop. Well, you'd be wrong.
8 photos
Verde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong KongVerde Bronte Lamborghini Centenario Debuts in Hong Kong
In fact, we are now here to show you the world's only modded Lamborghini Aventador Centenario. Now, before purists start fretting, you should now the custom job is reversible, since we're just talking about a set of wheels here.

To be more precise, this V12 wonder sits on Fogiato N-2 rolling goodies. Now, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below, the rims have been painted to match the color scheme of the car, which involves a red-and-white melange.

Now, the social media-based Centenario registry that brought this Lambo to our attention also dropped a thought on the matter: "It's clear that a lot of thought had gone into deciding on this particular design. The red base, for instance, is almost an exact match to the car's red-tinted carbon fiber, while the sharp white details mimic the original wheel's duct design (used for extracting hot air from the carbon ceramics),"

Given the details of the car, it shouldn't surprise you that it comes from Japan. Heck, if we compare this to Tokyo's crazy LED-infused Lamborghinis, it might just seem tame.

As for its owner, you should know the collector has a monstrous garage, one that also happens to hold a Pink Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Wait, what? Here's the car, which isn't even the car lover's only Gaydon machine that comes dressed in the said shade.


Lamborghini Centenario #19 | Photo via @forgiato, owned by @kenchan5560 __ It was bound to happen. Japan's highest spec'd Centenario - delivered new to Lamborghini Azabu in summer 2017 - was recently fitted with a set of custom Forgiato N-2 wheels, making it the very first Centenario to receive any form of aftermarket customisation. Replacing the original set of Matt Titanium wheels, these new wheels have been painted to match the red and white colour scheme present throughout the car. It's clear that a lot of thought had went into deciding on this particular design. The red base, for instance, is almost an exact match to the car's red-tinted carbon-fibre, while the sharp white details mimic the original wheel's duct design (used for extracting hot air from the carbon ceramics). __ What are your thoughts on the new addition to this Centenario? Are there any other aftermarket wheel options that you would have went for instead? __ #Lamborghini #Lamborghinis #Lambo #Centenario #LamborghiniCentenario #CentenarioRoadster #lp770 #v12 #adpersonam #rosso #carbonfiber #italian #forzaitalia #instacars #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #blacklist #lamborghiniazabu #tokyo #japan

A post shared by Centenario Register (@centenario.register) on Mar 11, 2019 at 4:48pm PDT

Lamborghini Centenario Lamborghini Japan custom wheel Forgiato Wheels
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 