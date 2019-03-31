Lamborghini Centenario Gets Forgiato Wheels In Japan, Looks Crazy

To be more precise, this V12 wonder sits on Fogiato N-2 rolling goodies. Now, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below, the rims have been painted to match the color scheme of the car, which involves a red-and-white melange.
Now, the social media-based Centenario registry that brought this Lambo to our attention also dropped a thought on the matter: "It's clear that a lot of thought had gone into deciding on this particular design. The red base, for instance, is almost an exact match to the car's red-tinted carbon fiber, while the sharp white details mimic the original wheel's duct design (used for extracting hot air from the carbon ceramics),"
Given the details of the car, it shouldn't surprise you that it comes from Japan. Heck, if we compare this to Tokyo's crazy LED-infused Lamborghinis, it might just seem tame.
As for its owner, you should know the collector has a monstrous garage, one that also happens to hold a Pink Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Wait, what? Here's the car, which isn't even the car lover's only Gaydon machine that comes dressed in the said shade.
