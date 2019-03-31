Lamborghini Centenario Gets Forgiato Wheels In Japan, Looks Crazy

Lamborghini Centenario #19 | Photo via @forgiato, owned by @kenchan5560 __ It was bound to happen. Japan's highest spec'd Centenario - delivered new to Lamborghini Azabu in summer 2017 - was recently fitted with a set of custom Forgiato N-2 wheels, making it the very first Centenario to receive any form of aftermarket customisation. Replacing the original set of Matt Titanium wheels, these new wheels have been painted to match the red and white colour scheme present throughout the car. It's clear that a lot of thought had went into deciding on this particular design. The red base, for instance, is almost an exact match to the car's red-tinted carbon-fibre, while the sharp white details mimic the original wheel's duct design (used for extracting hot air from the carbon ceramics). __ What are your thoughts on the new addition to this Centenario? Are there any other aftermarket wheel options that you would have went for instead? __ #Lamborghini #Lamborghinis #Lambo #Centenario #LamborghiniCentenario #CentenarioRoadster #lp770 #v12 #adpersonam #rosso #carbonfiber #italian #forzaitalia #instacars #carsofinstagram #carswithoutlimits #blacklist #lamborghiniazabu #tokyo #japan

