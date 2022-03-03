Lamborghini Cala: A Beautiful 1990s Concept That Almost Made It Into Production

Since the debut of the V8-powered Urraco in 1970, Lamborghini’s lineup had always included an entry-level model that rivaled similar offerings from the likes of Ferrari or Maserati. The Urraco morphed into the Silhouette in 1979 and two years later, the eight-cylinder torch was passed to the mid-engine Jalpa.
During the mid-1980s, the company was looking to revamp its entire lineup, and in addition to a successor for the flagship Countach, work began on designing a replacement for the Jalpa.
As Project 132 (later christened Diablo) was beginning to take shape, engineers were also working on a smaller sibling codenamed P140. Designed by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini, the man behind the Miura or Countach, this new supercar was set to be the first Lamborghini to be fitted with a V10. Capable of 365 hp, the new 4.0-liter was created from scratch and mounted mid-ship.
With the Jalpa being discontinued in 1988 and the off-road LM002 facing the same fate in 1993, the company’s only offering in 1994 was the V12-powered Diablo. MegaTech sought to change that by reviving the P140 project, but its design was deemed outdated, so Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign was commissioned to revamp it.
The legendary stylist was responsible for the new bodywork which was a beautiful collection of soft curves that completely deviated from the wedge-themed design employed by Gandini on past Lamborghini models. Entirely built from carbon fiber, it donned headlights that were Giugiaro’s modern take on those found on the iconic Miura, a windshield shape that nodded to the Countach, and a rear spoiler inspired by that of the Diablo. The most interesting feature was the removable roof, which was designed to fit snuggly behind the seats.
Named Calà, which is derived from the Piedmontese dialect of Northern Italy and meant “Look!”, the eye-catching baby Lambo was built around the bonded aluminum monocoque of the P140. It also used the same V10, but engineers tweaked it to produce around 395 hp.
The fully functional car was finished in time for the 1995 Geneva Motor Show where it was met with a positive reaction. You can watch footage from the event in the YouTube video below posted by Caio_E82.
Lamborghini’s parent company was determined to start producing the gorgeous Calà, but financial difficulties postponed the process on several occasions. By 1998, the struggling MegaTech ended up selling the brand to the Volkswagen Group.
While the Germans agreed that an entry-level model was paramount for the carmaker’s future, they decided to go in a different direction.
Even though the Calà never made it into production, its exquisite design strengthened the relationship between the carmaker and Italdesign, inspiring Giorgetto Giugiaro’s son, Fabrizio, who created the initial sketches of the Gallardo in the early 2000s.
Today, the breathtaking concept is just as fascinating as it was 27 years ago, and it can be admired at the Lamborghini Museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
