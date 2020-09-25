Lamborghini "Baby Urus" Shows Aggressive Electric SUV Design

Today is an important day for Lamborghini, with the Raging Bull having announced that chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali is leaving the company (the Italian, who led Ferrari's Formula One team in the past, has been confirmed to take on the role of F1 President and CEO starting next January). The 55-year-old executive has led Lamborghini through an era of intense change, with one of the key points being electrification. And here we are, discussing an independent rendering showcasing a Lamborghini electric SUV.
While Lamborghini's small-volume manufacturer status means the company enjoys less strict emission regulations, Sant'Agata Bolognese can't avoid the electric revolution forever. So far, the carmaker has given us the Asterion hybrid grand tourer concept (2014), the Terzo Millennio electric hypercar concept (2017) and the Sian FKP 37 hybrid supercar that was released last year.
However, the Sian, which makes for the only electrified production Lamborghini to date, relies on supercapacitor technology instead of using lithium-ion batteries - the first hardware involves less of a weight burden than the second, while being more suitable for acceleration bursts rather than long-distance electrified travel. Besides, only 63 units of the mid-engined machine are being brought to the world.
The question everybody is asking revolves around Lamborghini's first all-electric vehicle: will this be an SUV, since the dynamic expectations for such a model are not as high as in the case of a supercar? Perhaps, but we could also see the company making its production EV debut with a supercar, which would show how the spirit of the marque can live on in the era of the plug.
Well, the rendering we have here seems to mix the two genres. As such, we're looking at an... uber-sharp compact crossover that comes with just two seats.
The creation shows plenty of Lamborghini styling cues, such as the shape of the nose, the lower front air intakes, the front and rear lighting signature, as well as many others. Nevertheless, its front view doesn't seem to be as easily identifiable as the posterior, at least from where we're standing.
The project comes from Fernando Pastre Fertonani, who is a creative designer for the Fiat Chrysler Design Center in Brazil.
However, if you check out the Instagram post below, which comes from digital artist Iskander Utebayev, you'll notice a short animation that brings the Lamborghini electric high-riding coupe closer to the real world.
