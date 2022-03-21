Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Goes a Bit Too Topless With 451 Miles on the Odo

This Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is about to go under the hammer at an online auction in just a few hours, so if you've ever dreamed about owning an exotic wreckage, then this is your chance to get it.
Accompanied by a ‘salvage certificate,’ the Italian supercar, which was built in 2020 and has only 451 miles (726 km) on the clock, is listed for grabs by Copart in Los Angeles, California. It has sustained significant damages at the back and it is going to need a lot of elbow grease, not to mention way too much money, to be brought back to its initial condition.
Besides the beat-up rear end, which looks like it’s been mauled by a giant bear, it has other deep scars all around. For one, the front windscreen was smashed to pieces, and the side panels will need some love too. The interior has been gathering a lot of dust, yet it is one thing that its future owner will not have to worry about, because it is definitely salvageable.
The latter word probably doesn’t apply to the engine, so unless we’re missing something (the ad doesn’t say anything about the power unit), it might require a new V12. Sourcing one won’t be easy, nor cheap, because you’re looking at a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter unit, which is normally good for 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The lump rockets the Aventador SVJ Roadster to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, and this Raging Bull will run out of breath at over 217 mph (350 kph).
Now, despite looking like it should be buried, this supercar might eventually fetch a six-digit sum. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $89,500, and the reserve was not met. So, if you really knew your way around Lambos and had the funds to back it up, how much would you have paid for it?
