Lamborghini Aventador SV With De-Cat Exhaust Shoots Big Flames on the Dyno

Not as extreme as the Super Veloce Jota, the Super Veloce is how Lamborghini calls a limited-run variant of the Aventador with a power-to-weight ratio of one horsepower for every two kilograms. The go-faster model was originally presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015 with 750 PS (740 horsepower) and 690 Nm (509 pound-feet) from a 6.5-liter V12.
The Aventador SV ended production back in July 2017 after 600 units rolled off the assembly line in Santa’Agata Bolognese. Finished in Rosso Alala over Nero Cosmos with red accents and plenty of carbon-fiber tidbits for the interior, this particular Super Veloce makes do without the stock cats.
Removing the catalytic converters may not be the most eco-friendly thing to do, but on the other hand, better exhaust gas flow also translates to a much nicer exhaust sound and more suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans. The “bang” and “blow” parts carry over to the way this raging bull shoots blue flames that could fry a Thanksgiving turkey to a crisp with a little effort.
Unfortunately for Lamborghini enthusiasts, the following video doesn’t mention the car’s rear-wheel horsepower and torque figures. Dubbed Essenza SCV12, the ultimate iteration of the Aventador is rocking a de-cat exhaust as well to produce a simply ridiculous 830 PS (820 horsepower).
Going forward, the Aventador will be demised in the second half of 2022 after Lamborghini finishes delivering the limited-run Countach LPI 800-4 and Ultimae. The yet-to-be-named successor of the Aventador has been confirmed to receive a brand-new V12 and a similarly new drivetrain with some kind of hybrid assistance, most likely an electric front axle of sorts.
Fitting an electric motor - or two - up front would give the long-awaited replacement eAWD, and it would also eliminate the need for a driveshaft going to the front wheels. Don’t, however, brace yourselves for a light supercar because lithium-ion batteries will certainly add some kilograms.
