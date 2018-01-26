Lamborghini Aventador SV Successor Spied, Has Performante-Like Exhaust Tips

A post shared by ===💰💨CSUN_Car_Scene💰💨=== (@csuncarscene) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:37am PST

Now, as is the case with the said Fezza, we're not actually expecting the showroom car to use the name seen here. Nevertheless, we can be certain of the the fact that the Raging Bull is working on a successor for the Aventador Superveloce, with the freshest proof coming from the Instagram spotting below.And since the Performante treatment allowed the Huracan to one-up the Aventador SV on the track (think: 6:59 vs. 6:52), we're waiting for the V12-animated model to take back its crown.You see, while such track talk wasn't all that important for the Italians until a few years ago, the automaker has taken notice of all the claims about Lambos being just about the show.Returning to the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador special, we'll remind you that the mid-cycle revamp for the "standard" car, namely the Aventador S, has already borrowed a few tricks from the SV, such as the all-wheel steering.Then there's the active aero side of the evolutionary stunt - compared to the Huracan Performante, the Aventador "Performante" could come with even more refined technology.As for the firepower department, the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated mill occupying the middle section of the Aventador should at least deliver the Centenaro-spec numbers, namely 770 horses and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of twist. And any update for the single-clutch transmission of the supercar is welcome.We have to admit that we wouldn't mind seeing Lamborghini battling Ferrari for attention at the Geneva Motor Show in March - while the Swiss venue is expected to mark the introduction of sharper 488, the event could also see the Raging Bull dropping the V12 bomb.