Lamborghini Aventador SV Has "Offroad" Crash, Driver Keeps Going

3 Nov 2018, 10:11 UTC
Lamborghini only built 600 units of the Aventador SV Coupe, with many of these ending up locked away in garages as their owners expected their value to increase. However, this isn't the case of the car we're here to show you, which went through a bit of an ordeal earlier this year.
The Aventador Superveloce was taking part in a supercar competition, when its driver lost control of the vehicle - the part that followed arguably counts as an offorad crash.

You see, the Raging Bull was engaged in the Zoute GT Tour, an event held in Belgium. This involved a rather tight course that saw the participants having to wrestled their machines on multiple occasions.

And, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the layout of battle led to multiple problems.

Sure, the hey and the sand placed on the side the course meant the damage done to the cars was limited, but we still think the organizers could've done a better job when designing the whole thing.

To be more precise, the driver should've been signaled before the improvised corners more clearly. And the sand that obviously ended up on the asphalt certainly didn't help with the last-moment avoidance maneuvers.

Sure, the ones behind the wheel were supposed to hoon their machines responsibly, but it looks like they got carried away. Here's to hoping that no serious damage was inflicted to the vehicles.

And it wasn't just the Lamborghini Aventador SV that ended up touching the scenery. In fact, the list of beasts that went through similar ordeals is much longer.

And there were two machines that caught our eye in particular, namely the Alpine A110 (this is still brand new, here's a review) and the (are you folks ready for it?) Bugatti Chiron.

