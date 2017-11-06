Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Previewed By Mysterious MIT Project Car

That's probably because its most immediate project is the Urus
, the brand's first SUV
and one vehicle the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer will want to slip under the radar as much as possible. That's because the four-by-four probably won't need any advertising to become the company's best-selling model, while at the same time providing plenty of ammunition to those who look to question the purity of the brand.
It wouldn't be a bad moment to release a classic supercar project to take some of the spotlights away from the SUV, then. Well, we'd like to say Lamborghini
did just that, but we'd be lying since there is nothing "classic" about this project, and the Italian carmaker didn't actually "release" it.
The only bits of information we have right now came via Jonny Lieberman's Instagram post. The journalist published a photo (which he obviously didn't take himself) with a sketchy text that tried too hard not to reveal more than he was allowed to that managed to be more intriguing than informative. Which was probably the whole point.
So, here's the rundown: the unnamed concept will "showcase the sports car of the future" and is currently hiding at the MIT. The university helped with its development, and it's where the reveal will take place later today during the Emtech MIT Conference.
Lieberman says the supercar has no engine, which isn't necessarily a big surprise since everyone's going electric these days - and it also has a whiff of Porsche Mission E about it - but he also refers to what it is that provides the power to the implied motors. "Batteries? Not quite," he writes, leaving room for interpretation. Our guess is it'll use a mix of batteries and supercapacitors, allowing it ultra-fast recharge times for a limited range.
The enigmatic project is also said to explore new materials, something that's quite exciting in itself considering carbon fiber was a novelty less than ten years ago, and we're already looking to move away from it. They also say we should look for styling cues for the upcoming Aventador
replacement in its design, meaning it's not all about the tech. Whatever this is, we're definitely excited about it.
I'm not sure exactly what I'm allowed to say about this new Lamborghini CONCEPT being shown as MIT. So, we already know about Lamborghini's pursuit of new materials, so that's one prong. The other is the engine, or lack there of. Batteries? Not quite. Vague enough? I just don't want to be told to delete this post. That said, look for this design to preview the Aventador's replacement. My buddy and head of Lambo design, Mitja Borkner, is hard at work on the next V-12 Lamborghini. I told him that he'll know it's right when he shows the new car to his 4-year-old son, and the kid jumps in the air screaming and clapping. #lamborghini #MIT #thefuture. THIS GETS REVEALED MONDAY
