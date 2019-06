Coming to life in just six weeks after former Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann wanted something special for the Geneva Motor Show, the roofless, screenless one-off made us weak in the knees.Its owner remains secret to date, even though the Aventador J has been spotted partying in Marbella, for instance.However, it looks like the Internet now wants the V12 monster to be taken even further down the sweet insanity path - welcome to the rendering that brought us here.Sure, this might be just a pixel play, but it portrays a Lamborghini Aventador J that has been dialed up more than just a notch.Perhaps the most extreme visual mod is the rear bumper delete. Now officially a thing , especially for V10 Raging Bulls, this aftermarket trend seems to be matched with the absence of an engine cover.This is the work of Yasid Oozear, a digital artist who lives to fight norms and conventions. And here's what the pixel wielder had to say about his work: "A vent, a door and no roof. Do you think a less flashy colour like this one work on a Lamborghini? J, in this case,"Of course, this is also a case of moaar aero, but I'll stop throwing spoilers at you and leave the renderings at the bottom of the page do their job (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post to enjoy the complete eye candy).