Lambo Urus Super-SUV Blows Past Tranquil Space Shuttle for 163-MPH Standing Mile

Formerly known as the Shuttle Landing Facility (SLF), as part of the Kennedy Space Center, the airstrip located on Merritt Island in Florida is now home to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds testing facility.
In the past, it was used by the Space Shuttle as its landing home until the summer of 2011, and since 2015, the aerospace economic development agency of the State of Florida – aka Space Florida – has managed and operated the facility by way of a three-decade-long lease from NASA. Of course, the latter still conducts various tests from it, and private companies also have access to it, including the aforementioned Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds.
The letter is of great interest to all automotive enthusiasts since OEMs, the EPA, and other entities conduct various car tests, and the company logs data for them in a variety of situations – from zero to 60 (96 kph) mph and all the way up to 300 mph (483 kph), when needed. They also do top speed tests because we are talking about one of the longest runways in the world, at 15k ft. (4,600 meters) long and 300 ft. (91 meters) wide. But they are not easy, by the way, as the runway surface consists of an extremely high-friction concrete strip devised to help maximize the braking ability of the Space Shuttle!
Perhaps that explains a couple of things – such as the slow starts of vehicles engaged in testing, as their tires and powertrains overcome the high friction coefficient, and the tendency for the G-force meter to register braking input while still accelerating. Anyway, it is still a fantastic way to conduct some half-mile and full-standing mile tests, as you will see in the videos embedded below. First, one of the automotive world's behemoths is the 641-horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8-equipped Lamborghini Urus super-SUV. A 2022 model year dressed in crimson was on point for the most recent standing mile top speed test – and it was in pristine sports car company, judging by the following Dodge Viper and Porsches.
Unfortunately, this was not a drag race to see which one is better but a solo run to determine if the hulking CUV is, indeed, one of the world's production SUVs. After a slow rollout, the mighty Italian automobile roared its V8 way past a tranquil Space Shuttle that watched the efforts from a safe distance and crossed the one-mile (1,609 meters) marker at over 163 mph (263+ kph)! That is not a bad effort, especially considering the previous standing mile test of a white C8 Chevy Corvette Z51 that mastered the distance only marginally better – at a little over 169 mph (272+ kph), right? By the way, the two also had some half-mile tests in the past if you want to know more about their exploits at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds.
