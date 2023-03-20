Lambo Urus on 24s Gets Some Imperative Optimizations, Rides Satin Black-Wrapped

The exotic Italian automobile manufacturer is heading into a new age of electrification with the upcoming Aventador and Huracan successors, both tipped by the rumor mill to feature (crazy) plug-in hybrid powertrains. So, where does that leave their Urus brother?
This ultra-luxury CUV is not exactly the most direct spiritual heir to the icon ‘Rambo’ Lambo LM002 but rather a true ultra-luxury sibling to the Volkswagen AG stable of MLB Evo mid-size CUV representatives (Audi Q7 and Q8, Porsche Cayenne, VW Touareg), as well as the direct alternative to the comfy Bentley Bentayga. It has been around since 2008 and more than four years later, it is the best-selling Lambo out there, and by a mile, of course.
As such, while Lambo is diligently preparing the heirs for the V10 Huracan and V12 Aventador sports car lifestyle, the Sant’ Agata Bolognese company has also made sure that it has what to show for in the ultra-luxury super-SUV sector – aka the 657-horsepower Urus S and Urus Performante models that just started deliveries at the end of 2022. Alas, you do not always need the latest variant to stand out in a Bentaya, DBX, or Collinan crowd. Especially if you must hurry since the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red are also coming soon to a dealership near your ritzy party.
Thus, most often the best course of action is to take advantage of the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a couple of great examples – one regarding why even established players in the field should not be taken seriously when at work, and the other regarding how on Earth they also manage to get the done work and still act like children when on video. Sure, if you are a long-time fan of the RDB LA shenanigans on YouTube, you might have already guessed that we are dealing with the latest vlog episode from a garage in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
The good folks have another feature out and embedded below, and of course, we are going to be talking about the two cool Lambos they are using as hero project guests. At the 1:30 mark, we have a Lamborghini Urus dressed up in a dark and menacing Satin Black wrap. But that is not all, aside from the fact that it is not murdered out because the yellow-painted brake calipers make sure of ‘ruining’ that particular customization style. Instead, the Urus has a panel of “necessary modifications,” including of the tuning, customization, and personalization variety.
We can start with the most obvious – aka the humongous three-piece 24-inch RDB Signature wheels that are shod in ultra-thin performance tires. The Satin Black wrap cannot escape anyone’s attention, of course, but it does not come alone for the visual effect – and instead, there are also some cool carbon fiber 1016Industries aerodynamic parts. As for the stuff that cannot be seen but is still there, we should also mention the lowered suspension setup along with the Stage 1 tune for the 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8, which brings forth another 85 ponies, or so.
Last, but not least, the team is still working on the Lambo Urus Performante to make it a widebody hoot, but we are not that interested in that project until it gets completed and properly showcased out in the open. Instead, we very much appreciate the craziness of the matte white Lambo Aventador SVJ that also has a cool exhaust – and they tested it with a dollar bill taped behind it from the 8:10 mark!
As such, while Lambo is diligently preparing the heirs for the V10 Huracan and V12 Aventador sports car lifestyle, the Sant’ Agata Bolognese company has also made sure that it has what to show for in the ultra-luxury super-SUV sector – aka the 657-horsepower Urus S and Urus Performante models that just started deliveries at the end of 2022. Alas, you do not always need the latest variant to stand out in a Bentaya, DBX, or Collinan crowd. Especially if you must hurry since the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and 738-hp BMW XM Label Red are also coming soon to a dealership near your ritzy party.
Thus, most often the best course of action is to take advantage of the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a couple of great examples – one regarding why even established players in the field should not be taken seriously when at work, and the other regarding how on Earth they also manage to get the done work and still act like children when on video. Sure, if you are a long-time fan of the RDB LA shenanigans on YouTube, you might have already guessed that we are dealing with the latest vlog episode from a garage in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.
The good folks have another feature out and embedded below, and of course, we are going to be talking about the two cool Lambos they are using as hero project guests. At the 1:30 mark, we have a Lamborghini Urus dressed up in a dark and menacing Satin Black wrap. But that is not all, aside from the fact that it is not murdered out because the yellow-painted brake calipers make sure of ‘ruining’ that particular customization style. Instead, the Urus has a panel of “necessary modifications,” including of the tuning, customization, and personalization variety.
We can start with the most obvious – aka the humongous three-piece 24-inch RDB Signature wheels that are shod in ultra-thin performance tires. The Satin Black wrap cannot escape anyone’s attention, of course, but it does not come alone for the visual effect – and instead, there are also some cool carbon fiber 1016Industries aerodynamic parts. As for the stuff that cannot be seen but is still there, we should also mention the lowered suspension setup along with the Stage 1 tune for the 4.0-liter FSI twin-turbo V8, which brings forth another 85 ponies, or so.
Last, but not least, the team is still working on the Lambo Urus Performante to make it a widebody hoot, but we are not that interested in that project until it gets completed and properly showcased out in the open. Instead, we very much appreciate the craziness of the matte white Lambo Aventador SVJ that also has a cool exhaust – and they tested it with a dollar bill taped behind it from the 8:10 mark!