Laid Out Porsche 356 Seems Ready to Lead a Chill Road Trippin' Widebody Life

More on this:

1 Widebody Mercedes-Benz 124 Hammer Looks Stanced Enough for a Custom Life

2 Dodge Challenger Seeks Widebody Super Glory With a Side Dish of Blown Attitude

3 Rare Post-WWII Porsche 356 Jagdwagen Makes Off-Road Vehicles Look Like Toys

4 1963 Porsche 356 Found in a Barn Has Been Sitting for 40 Years, Still Runs

5 Porsche Will Bring 40 Classic Cars Back to Life in an Epic Restoration Challenge