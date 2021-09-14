Laid Out Porsche 356 Seems Ready to Lead a Chill Road Trippin' Widebody Life

All legends have a starting point. For Porsche, that would be the 356 series, their first production automobile, and the iconic predecessor of the mythical 911. So, it’s no wonder people keep circling back to it.
The Austrian-German car (Porsche Konstruktionen GesmbH was responsible for the initial 1948-1949 builds, then Porsche GmbH from 1950 to 1965) remains a herald of nimble, lightweight, easy-handling sports machines. And with modern technology at our disposal, it’s quite easy to create your vision of the classic model.
Some will be happy to own and restore a classic example – though it takes a chunk load of money to do so. Others will invest in poorly – or professionally –built replicas, according to the budget and knowledge. But let’s face it, the vast majority will have to contend with free virtual memorabilia. Luckily, if a visual artist is involved, they can always make it their own.
So, Kalim Oozeear, the pixel master behind the kalim_gh account on social media has produced a very yellow (it’s almost Big Bird-like) take on the Porsche 356. Not just any version, but the 1960 to 1965 iterations, dubbed 356 B and C. Those are easy to recognize no matter the modifications if only the CGI expert decides to keep the classic teardrop shape of the rear lights.
That was also the case here with this project that’s a bit older – the virtual artist just decided to bring it back to our attention while additional work is being done on other cars. As such, it’s not the only livery it has been treated to. A few months ago, the classic Porsche flaunted its slightly overdone widebody aero kit in a decidedly subtle gray shade and only parts of the wheels came out in the current yellow shade.
Notice “The Luxury Squad” livery – that's an interesting commonly recurring theme for this artist, and it has been used on many other virtual creations. We also love the cool little details, such as the brown leather straps holding the black front hood in place, or the additional luggage rack that’s complete with a matching case. For us, it shows this 356B might be dreaming of an exceedingly long “Road Trippin’” (Red Hot Chili Peppers) life...
