Lagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from Mars

Production-ready concepts like the Audi Q4 e-tron can be a little dull because they're not meant to capture the imagination, just secure some future customers. But Aston Martin isn't afraid to dream and let the Lagonda brand go wild at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

18 photos "roaming the surface of Mars."



Right now, Aston Martin is busy converting a former Royal Air Force compound at St Athan, in Wales. In about three years, it will start cranking out Lagondas, which will be fully electric and hopefully look this good.



It's unlike any SUV we've ever seen. In fact, it looks more like a luxury yacht, floating above the ground. At the back, the All-Terrain has a stern-like element, and the glass roof also feels like it belongs at sea, with its hatches that facilitate access.



The bodywork does without any bold creases, but still uses modern materials such as carbon fiber. The front fascia is especially strong. Long flowing lines create a minimal interior ambiance. The two front seats can be turned back to create a conversation area.



It says "autonomous" right on the crazy screen in the middle of the steering wheel. Of course, we can't ignore the fact that Aston Martin hasn't got the resources to put all this tech into production. But the Lagonda concept would have been boring if it were built with Vanquish or DB11 buttons and switches.



“This is a car that would be at home whisking someone straight from a glamorous red carpet event to a remote scientific research lab,” said Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. “It shows the bold possibilities for Lagonda and demonstrates how the company will push to expand horizons in every area, whether it be technology, design or scope of travel.”



