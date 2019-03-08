autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Lagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from Mars

8 Mar 2019, 23:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Production-ready concepts like the Audi Q4 e-tron can be a little dull because they're not meant to capture the imagination, just secure some future customers. But Aston Martin isn't afraid to dream and let the Lagonda brand go wild at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
18 photos
Lagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from MarsLagonda All-Terrain Is an Electric SUV Concept from Mars
The Taraf sedan they made a couple of years ago wasn't exactly a smash hit. But the All-Terrain concept manages to capture some of that classic Lagonda design without looking like the dog's dinner. And it's super-crazy. That spinning disk over the dash is the key, floating using electromagnet tech. And in the press release, they talk about "roaming the surface of Mars."

Right now, Aston Martin is busy converting a former Royal Air Force compound at St Athan, in Wales. In about three years, it will start cranking out Lagondas, which will be fully electric and hopefully look this good.

It's unlike any SUV we've ever seen. In fact, it looks more like a luxury yacht, floating above the ground. At the back, the All-Terrain has a stern-like element, and the glass roof also feels like it belongs at sea, with its hatches that facilitate access.

The bodywork does without any bold creases, but still uses modern materials such as carbon fiber. The front fascia is especially strong. Long flowing lines create a minimal interior ambiance. The two front seats can be turned back to create a conversation area.

It says "autonomous" right on the crazy screen in the middle of the steering wheel. Of course, we can't ignore the fact that Aston Martin hasn't got the resources to put all this tech into production. But the Lagonda concept would have been boring if it were built with Vanquish or DB11 buttons and switches.

“This is a car that would be at home whisking someone straight from a glamorous red carpet event to a remote scientific research lab,” said  Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. “It shows the bold possibilities for Lagonda and demonstrates how the company will push to expand horizons in every area, whether it be technology, design or scope of travel.”

Lagonda All-Terrain concept aston martin dbx Aston Martin Lagonda 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 