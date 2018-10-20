autoevolution

LaFerrari Wrecked in Beverly Hills Crash, Speeding To Blame

The LaFerrari might pack 963 horses, but it also comes with the kind of stopping power and handling to match that output, as well as proper driving assistance. However, no amount of engineering can save a car from its driver and thus the example we have here wasn't able to prevent the one behind the wheel from wrecking it in Beverly Hills.
The accidents happened hours ago and it looks like the hybrid hypercar hit a tree on the side of the road. Judging by the damage sustained by the vehicle, the impact was extremely serious.

The agitated Friday night took quite a toll on the car. Sure, this is a mid-engined machine, but an important side of the front section has been destroyed.The details of the accident come from the Beverly Hills Police Department
As for the driver and the passengers, we can see that the airbags have been deployed, while an Instagrammer who caught the aftermath of the accident on camera tells us that the one riding shotgun flew out the window.

However, the Beverly Hills Police Department's Instagram account lets us know that "everyone is going to be ok". The officers also mentioned that speeding was the cause of the accident.

Much to nobody's surprise, the Ferrari LaFerrari is the kind of machine that gains value, with the hypercar currently trading hands at about $3 million.

Of course, this is an insurance matter and one of the most important questions has to do with the value of the deductible.

The Italian automotive producer only brought 500 units of the LaFerrari Coupe to the world and we're not sure whether the one we have here can return to the road.

Regardless, here's to hoping this crash serves as an example towards keeping that speedometer in check and leave the hooning for the track.


 

