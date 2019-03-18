Lafayette Man Jumps From Mother’s Car, Puts a Beating on Cops, Paramedics

A young man from Lafayette, Louisiana, has been hospitalized and is facing charges after he intentionally jumped from his mother’s car while it was moving and attacking first responders who came to his aid.

The woman told the police that she was doing between 30 and 35 mph when her son jumped out of the vehicle.



However, the incident didn’t end with this unexpected gesture. As Andrews lay on the street, an off-duty cop spotted him and approached to help. That’s when he became aggressive and fought with him and the officers who had arrived at the scene in the meantime.



“An off-duty Indiana State Police trooper driving in the area saw Andrews lying in the road and stopped to help,” the publication writes. “Andrews fought with the trooper, as well as a Tippecanoe County Jail officer who came to the scene to assist. After Andrews got to the hospital, he is accused of battering a paramedic and a deputy with bodily waste.”



According to the police, “it is common for someone with a head injury to become combative with people who try to help them immediately after the person is injured,” Journal & Courier notes.



