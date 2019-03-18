autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Lafayette Man Jumps From Mother’s Car, Puts a Beating on Cops, Paramedics

18 Mar 2019, 18:23 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A young man from Lafayette, Louisiana, has been hospitalized and is facing charges after he intentionally jumped from his mother’s car while it was moving and attacking first responders who came to his aid.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Erik Andrews, 27, was traveling with his mother in her car, when he opened the door and jumped out, Journal & Courier reports. The publication doesn’t say whether his gesture came after a fight with his mother or whether there were other circumstances that may have led to it, like a history of mental illness.

The woman told the police that she was doing between 30 and 35 mph when her son jumped out of the vehicle.

However, the incident didn’t end with this unexpected gesture. As Andrews lay on the street, an off-duty cop spotted him and approached to help. That’s when he became aggressive and fought with him and the officers who had arrived at the scene in the meantime.

“An off-duty Indiana State Police trooper driving in the area saw Andrews lying in the road and stopped to help,” the publication writes. “Andrews fought with the trooper, as well as a Tippecanoe County Jail officer who came to the scene to assist. After Andrews got to the hospital, he is accused of battering a paramedic and a deputy with bodily waste.”

According to the police, “it is common for someone with a head injury to become combative with people who try to help them immediately after the person is injured,” Journal & Courier notes.

As of the time of writing, Andrews remains in the hospital, while police are investigating the strange case to see whether he will be facing charges. If it’s decided that his violent behavior was a result of the fall, he won’t be facing any kind of repercussions.
accident police arrest safety louisiana
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 