L2R 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine Coming to the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon

Divulged by a GM TechLink document, the new L2R engine has been confirmed as the lower-output sibling of the L3B that General Motors premiered in 2018. The original application for the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump was the 2019 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, which pumped out 310 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 348 pound-foot (472 Nm) at 1,500 spinnies.
Equipped with a BorgWarner dual volute turbocharger, this engine further integrates an electrically actuated wastegate, two concentric exhaust passages, intake valve lift control, an electrically driven water pump, a three-way rotary valve, and a continuously variable oil pump. The L3B saw further application in the Cadillac CT4 and CT4-V. In the new Colorado and Canyon mid-size pickups, the powerplant is available in three tunes.
As mentioned earlier, L2R is the regular production order code of the lower-output version that develops 237 horsepower and 259 pound-foot (351 Nm) of torque in the WT and LT. General Motors refers to this engine as the 2.7L Turbo in the press release for the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Stepping up to the mid-range tune, a.k.a. 2.7L Turbo Plus, will get you 310 horsepower and 390 pound-foot (529 Nm) in the Z71 and Trail Boss, with the L3B also available as an optional extra in the spartan Work Truck and LT trim levels.
The range-topping 2.7L Turbo High-Output, also codenamed L3B, features the same horsepower rating and slightly more torque (430 pound-foot or 583 Nm). This fellow is standard on the go-anywhere ZR2, which features DSSV dampers from Multimatic, the company that produces the Ford GT.
In terms of maximum trailering, the L2R is much obliged to handle 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) according to General Motors. The L3B is listed with 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms) in both tunes, but the ZR2 is limited to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) due to its go-anywhere bits and bobs.
As mentioned earlier, L2R is the regular production order code of the lower-output version that develops 237 horsepower and 259 pound-foot (351 Nm) of torque in the WT and LT. General Motors refers to this engine as the 2.7L Turbo in the press release for the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Stepping up to the mid-range tune, a.k.a. 2.7L Turbo Plus, will get you 310 horsepower and 390 pound-foot (529 Nm) in the Z71 and Trail Boss, with the L3B also available as an optional extra in the spartan Work Truck and LT trim levels.
The range-topping 2.7L Turbo High-Output, also codenamed L3B, features the same horsepower rating and slightly more torque (430 pound-foot or 583 Nm). This fellow is standard on the go-anywhere ZR2, which features DSSV dampers from Multimatic, the company that produces the Ford GT.
In terms of maximum trailering, the L2R is much obliged to handle 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) according to General Motors. The L3B is listed with 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms) in both tunes, but the ZR2 is limited to 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) due to its go-anywhere bits and bobs.