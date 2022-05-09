L'air Trillium Heritage Series "Bolers" Amaze All, But Be Ready To Pay the Ultimate Price

Well, aside from the fact that some of these fiberglass campers are still around, modern times seem to be yearning for these once-forgotten travel trailers. 50 or so years later, I stumbled across a crew known as L'air Camper Company (LCC), a team from Ontario, Canada, looking to bring back the famed camper style. Best of all, the Trillium Heritage Series (THS) campers start off at $26,000.
But, it's not clear if that's American or Canadian dollars. With a bit of help from common sense, that's got to be in Canadian dollars, and if it is, it amounts to a camper priced at $20,070 American. Priced at $20K or $26K, once you know how this bugger is built and what you can do with it, you might not care anymore.
Just to kick things off, a few things can be problematic for you as you embark upon your adventurous summer, the elements. Rain, snow, shine, or wind, none of those pose a threat to the THS. Why? Simply because each one is built out of fiberglass, and while LCC doesn't mention one-piece constructions or monocoque shells, they state that each one is "weather tight."
absurd degree. You can choose one of two sizes, and from there, you're given the choice of either making it fit for just two people or up to four, adding a bathroom, or maybe just a shower; do what you wish, but be prepared to pay the price.
Once you've figured everything out and all, you'll end up with a camper that can have everything you need to survive off-grid and do so with an elevated level of comfort and luxury. For example, one option allows you to sleep up to two adults, features a wet bath, and yields a fully prepared kitchen.
Let's say you have a family that includes two children, sacrifice the wet bath for a set of bunk beds and leave the galley as is. If you end up opting for a unit with no wet bath, plenty of storage options ensure you can bring a portable toilet and even set up an exterior shower room.
GVWR of 2,200 pounds (998 kilograms). The larger units weigh a bit more and feature a greater GVWR.
Sure, by the time you're done transforming a THS into the travel trailer of your dreams, it may end up costing you a bit more than what I mentioned earlier, but if things are as they appear, it looks like you'll be buying a camper meant to stick around for a few years. Heck, if they're anything like the originals, you may give yours to your grandkids. It helps to know what's available for your off-grid lifestyle.
