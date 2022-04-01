Kyte's Tesla Model 3 Subscription Service Might Be the Cure to Infamous Delivery Estimates

It’s hard to get hold of an electric vehicle today, as the demand far exceeds supply. The situation is somehow better at Tesla, although a Model 3 will still be delivered after more than three months. Kyte is an on-demand rental company that offers the Model 3 that you want right now, provided you live in their service areas.
The company acquired a fleet of Tesla Model 3 vehicles and is offering them on a monthly subscription in the U.S. starting at $995. There’s no word on how many cars are in Kyte's fleet, but we do know the company recently secured $200 million in funding to extend its services across the U.S. At the moment, they operate on the west coast in the San Francisco area and on the east coast in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Jersey City areas.
Kyte’s business model simplifies the process of owning a vehicle compared to a lease or a loan and is closer to renting a car. The main advantage is that you can have the car right away, with no waiting times. Kyte does not ask for an access fee and there’s only a $100 refundable deposit to access its services. The subscription includes car registration, insurance, roadside assistance, and routine maintenance, so it’s a sign-and-forget alternative to owning a car.
The car available for this service is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD in Pearl White color. Kyte says it has 358 miles of range which is in line with the EPA Combined range estimate. Interestingly, Tesla offers a more conservative estimate, at 334 miles. The service will become available starting April 15. To get your new Model 3, all you have to do is enter your billing details and instruct Kyte when and where you need the car delivered.
The subscription model has gained traction in recent years, thanks to its simplified owning experience. Having the chance to own a Tesla without actually owning it is also a great way to learn how is it to drive an electric vehicle. You either like it and you extend your subscription or you don’t and you end the partnership. This without worrying about selling the car or paying the loan.
Kyte is not the first subscription service offering the Tesla Model 3. Autonomy is another startup that started in January with 100 Tesla Model 3 cars. Compared to Kyte, Autonomy asks for a steep access fee that can be as high as $4,900, but a much lower subscription, at $490 per month.
