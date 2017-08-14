autoevolution

Kylie Jenner Sits on Ferrari 488 Spider With Aventador SV Behind

Nowadays, even a 16-year old can show off "his Ferrari" after borrowing one from his father or leasing it with YouTube money. But Kylie Jenner is the real deal, and if Ferrari made silver spoons, you could say that she grew up with one in her mouth. We know how much she likes Ferrari mugs and T-shirts anyway.
When you're a member of the famous Jenner/Kardashian family, fame and fortune seem to come naturally. You're also born into the exotic car lifestyle since none of the members of this clan would be caught dead in a Camry.

20-year old Kylie and her 21-year old sister Kendall own what they call "Sister Ferraris." The latter is supposed to have a silver one, but the black example with red seats was used to this odd "Father's Day" Instagram photo. Why odd? Because their biological father who now goes by Caitlyn Jenner could be the first transgender person to run for office.

In any case, the sisters' supercar game is tight. Notice that orange Lamborghini in the background? It's an Aventador SV Roadster worth about half a million.

Kylie Jenner caught the bug many years ago, picking up a G-Wagen, followed by a Range Rover and a basic Ferrari 458. While the 488 Spider is pure eye candy, car people are more likely to get excited about the SuperVeloce and what it can do on the track. Of course, we're not saying that Kylie is a race car driver, but she does know how to spend her... hard earned money. But they didn't get the Bentayga SUV yet.

So what are they up to these days? Well, besides keeping their Snapchat followers busy with Ferrari acquisitions, the twins made everything from apps to makeup and authored a sci-fi novel called Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia.
