KTM to Unload an Army of New SX Bikes at Dealers This Month

Austrian bike maker KTM is one of the biggest names in motorcycle racing, especially that variant of the sport called motocross. And the fun part is that pretty much all of us can experience the thrills of the many bikes used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, for instance.
How? Simple. Just head over to your local KTM dealer this month and you’ll be treated to a small army of race-prepped machines from the revamped and improved line of SX two-wheelers. Either in four- or two-stroke configuration, or even as Sportminicycles, as KTM calls them, there seems to be a racer for any taste and age.
Described by its maker as “closer than ever to the bikes winning titles,” the family includes for this year the mighty 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F. Then come the 125 SX (based on the bike that rocked the standings during the 2020 EMX125 European Championship), the 150 SX, and the 250 SX.
All of these machines come with a revised frame coated in racing orange, an obvious nod to the family’s competition exploits, and are equipped with things like Traction Control, Launch Control, variable engine mapping, and WP XACT suspension. All also wear an updated overall livery.
For the young ones hoping to someday become the riders of fame, KTM cooked up the 50 SX, 65 SX, and 85 SX. There is also a special dish on the side, the electric mini-crosser called SX-E 5.
KTM says the new range of bikes for us all has been tested by its own factory riders, Jeffrey Herlings and Tom Vialle. Their take on the products can be seen in the video attached below this text.
The entire new SX range of KTM bikes is expected to hit dealerships over the course of this month.
